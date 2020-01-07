Earl Thomas: Ravens Are 'Locked In'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens safety Earl Thomas fully understands what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

He helped the Seattle Seahawks secure their first NFL championship in 2014.

Thomas is now playing a key role for the Ravens and their hunt for a third Vice Lombardi Trophy.

Baltimore (14-2) won the AFC North and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. As a result, the Ravens earned a bye in the opening round and are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11 at M & T Bank Stadium.

Thomas scoffed at the notion the Ravens might have some rust from the layoff.

“I think we’re locked in. We don’t have to do too much talking,” Thomas said.

The Titans are coming off an emotional 20-13 victory over the defending Super-Bowl champion New England Patriots in the wild-card round.

The Ravens will prepare to get a heavy dose of Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season. Henry was also the difference in Tennessee's 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the wild-card round, running for 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown.

In two career games against Baltimore, Henry has gone 1-1 and has run for 47 yards on 15 carries (3.13 y.p.c) with a touchdown. However, he is a much better runner this season.

Thomas acknowledged that Henry is a dynamic runner, but the Ravens have a simple plan for him.

“Guys didn’t see too interested in tackling him," Thomas said. "Our mindset is a little different.”

The Ravens are focused on locking Henry down and forcing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to beat them through the air.

That could also be a daunting challenge.

Tannehill took over the starting job for Marcus Mariota midseason and became one of the league's hottest quarterbacks, throwing for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he simply managed the game against the Patriots, completing eight of 15 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Ravens plan to aggressively attack him and will try to confuse him with multiple schemes.

"I think if Tannehill tries to pass on us, I don’t think that’ll go in their favor," Thomas said. "We know they’re going to try to run the ball."