Three Ravens Return to Field
With the Baltimore Ravens winding down organized team activities in their second-to-last session on Thursday, a few key players returned to the field.
Running back Justice Hill, as well as outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo all made their returns to practice after missing some time previously, per ESPN's Jamison Henley.
Hill, 26, is entering his fifth season with the Ravens. He has primarily been a depth running back, racking up 934 yards and five touchdowns with Baltimore. He'll fill that same role this season, but now behind one of the NFL's best running backs in newcomer Derrick Henry.
Meanwhile, Oweh and Ojabe are both young, important pieces of the Ravens' pass rush. Oweh has had the more impactful NFL career to this point, as he has 13 sacks in his first three seasons. On the other hand, Ojabo has played just five games in two seasons due to injuries, but there is still hope he can be a productive sack artist when healthy.
As expected, though, the Ravens are still missing quite a few players. Some notable absences include Henry, Rashod Bateman, Justin Madubuike, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton.
