Three Bold Predictions for Ravens Offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to rebound from a disappointing season marred by injuries.

General manager Eric DeCosta is already burning the midnight oil to find ways to improve the roster.

FanDuel recently released three "bold predictions" for the Ravens offseason, and they certainly are thinking outside the box.

One prediction will boost their secondary by signing safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is a free agent.

"It's time to make a drastic move to improve in that area and signing Tyrann Mathieu is a perfect option," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "The three-time All-Pro safety was reportedly on Baltimore's radar when he was a free agent back in 2019 and the pairing makes a lot of sense. Mathieu has the playmaking skills to cover receivers deep down the field or come up to the line of scrimmage and fill in rushing gaps. This would be a home-run signing for the Ravens."

Another surprising move is the Ravens will bring wide receiver Antonio Brown into the fold to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another dynamic playmaker. Brown has been linked to the Ravens in the past and DeCosta has not exactly shot down the rumors about the team's interest.

"Brown's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended on a sour note, but it's important to remember that he averaged a respectable 77.9 yards per game in 2021," Rupp wrote. "If the Ravens can keep him from being a distraction both on and off the field, adding Brown's talent could instantly upgrade Jackson's offensive weaponry."

Finally, the Ravens will trade back in this year's draft to select an offensive lineman. That would not be too surprising because other draft experts predicted the same scenario.

The Ravens need to draft a tackle and find further support for the interior line.

"The instability of starting offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley should have the Ravens debating the idea of drafting a capable replacement," Rupp wrote. "A couple of names that stick out include Tyler Linderbaum, Trevor Penning and Kenyon Green. Bolstering one of the NFL's best rushing offenses with more protection up front is never a bad idea."