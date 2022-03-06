Skip to main content

Three Ravens Listed Among Top Free Agents This Offseason

Ravens have more than 20 unrestricted free agents.

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens have some tough decisions to make with their pending free agents.

Three of those players made Pro Football Focus' list of top 200 players expected to enter free agency.

Here's the breakdown:

No. 30: Defensive end Calais Campbell

PFF breakdown: "The ageless wonder Campbell put together another very strong season at 35 years old, with his 80.8 grade well above any of the other pending free agent interior defenders. He’s a better run-defender at this stage in his career than he is a pass-rusher, but he can still win his one-on-one matchup and get upfield in a hurry now and then. Much like his former teammate Larry Fitzgerald, Campbell will likely continue to play on strong one-year deals until he decides to hang up the cleats."

No. 37 Edge rusher Justin Houston

PFF breakdown: "After grading below 79.0 just once in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs — his rookie season — Houston signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He debuted with 60 quarterback pressures for the Colts but posted a career-low 64.4 pass-rush grade in 2020. It was the first sub-70.0 mark of his career, and his 32 quarterback pressures were his fewest in a full season since his rookie season in 2011."

No. 94 Center Bradley Bozeman

PFF breakdown: "Bozeman earned career highs as a pass- and run-blocker in 2021 as a center with 70.0-plus grades in both facets. This was a year after starting the entire season at left guard and earning respectable 60.0-plus grades across the board as well."

