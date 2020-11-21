SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Boclair: Injuries to Titans Give Ravens Edge in Week 11 Matchup

Todd_Karpovich

NASHVILLE — The Ravens and Titans play a key Week 11 matchup that will have playoff implications in the AFC.

Both Baltimore and Tennessee are among a logjam of teams sitting at 6-3. 

David Boclair, publisher of AllTitans, an SI team channel, answered five questions presented by RavenCountry.

1. How confident are the Titans heading into Baltimore after their dominant performance in the divisional round of the playoffs last season?

The Titans are confident in that they feel they know they understand how to beat the Ravens. Namely they to get an early lead and to make stops at key times, such as their two fourth-and-ones in January. However, they have no delusions about whether they can shut down Lamar Jackson or that they can keep the Ravens’ defense from creating turnovers. Players have expressed great admiration – even a bit of awe – on both fronts. They know Lamar is going to be Lamar. They know the defense is going to be aggressive and physical. For Tennessee, it is all about controlling the tempo and momentum of this contest.

2. Derrick Henry had 30 carries in that game. Do you expect him to have a similar workload?

If they get a lead, absolutely. In their six victories this season, Henry has averaged 24 carries, and he started with 31 rushes against Denver in Week 1. In their three losses, he has averaged 19 carries and has not run it more than 20 times. More so than at any time during his NFL career, Henry is central to what the Titans do on offense, and in a game this important they will lean heavily on him in hopes of a repeat performance.

3. Lamar Jackson had 508 yards of total offense against Tennessee last season. What's going to be the key to slowing him down?

Coach Mike Vrabel talked to the defense about the need to just get Jackson on the ground. He does not want players to go for a big hit or to get too aggressive in their pursuit, particularly out of frustration. Whether he has it on a designed run or in the pocket, Jackson is going to make people miss. The Titans know that. Their goal is just to get in his way, get a hand on him and get him stopped before he breaks a big run or breaks down the pass defense and finds an open receiver.

4. How much has play-action helped Ryan Tannehill run the offense this year?

Pretty much every team the Titans have faced this year has talked about what an issue the play-action game is – before and after the contest. Roughly one-third of Tannehill’s passes this year have come off play-action. One out of every seven completions has been for a touchdown, as opposed to one out of every 10 completions when it has not been play-action. His average yards-per-attempt with play-action is 9.8. For other pass plays it is 6.4. Even when he has been forced to run, he has been better in play-action (6.7 yards per carry) than not (3.6 yards per carry).

5. What is your prediction for this game?

Both teams are coming off disappointing performances, so I expect each to play much better in this one. Theoretically, the Titans have an advantage because their last game was on Thursday night and they have had extra time to rest. However, based on this week’s injury report even the couple extra days was not enough time. Their offensive line is particularly banged up. The absence of fans will limit the Ravens’ ability to really create and ride momentum, but I still think this will be their day. I’ll say: Baltimore 30, Tennessee 20.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Ravens Give Dez Bryant An Opportunity Against Titans?

Dez Bryant has made some nifty one-handed receptions for the Ravens during practice. However, the veteran wide receiver has not been a factor in a game since being signed late last month.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Fullback Patrick Ricard Confronts Food Thief, Reclaims Meal

You better think twice about stealing a meal from Patrick Ricard. The Ravens fullback — 6-foot-3, 311 pounds — confronted a neighbor who stole his dinner from Outback Steakhouse after it was delivered by DoorDash.

Todd_Karpovich

Derrick Henry on Ravens Defense: 'I Feel Like They’re Always Tough'

Derrick Henry returns to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11 and expects to see a different type of Ravens team than the one he ran roughshod over in the playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans Week 11 Fantasy Outlook

The Titans travel to Baltimore in Week 11 for a rematch of last' season's playoff game in the divisional round.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 11 NFL Picks

Ravens favored against the Titans; several unanimous picks.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Preparing to Avoid Another Derrick Henry Rampage in Baltimore

The Titans running back ran over Baltimore for 195 yards in a 28-12 victory in last season's divisional playoff game.

Todd_Karpovich

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel on Ravens: 'They Try to Shock and Awe You Early'

The Titans were one of the few teams to shut down the Ravens last season and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Looking to Improve to 7-3, Not Revenge Against Titans

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on facing Titans: "It's not a revenge game. That game is over. We just fell short and can't do anything about it."

Todd_Karpovich

Week 11: Ravens-Titans, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Titans and Derrick Henry return to Baltimore after taking down the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the last season's AFC playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Sink in Week 11 Power Rankings After Loss to Patriots

The Ravens stumbled in the various Week 11 Power Rankings after a 23-17 loss to the Patriots. Baltimore is 6-3 on the year and hosts Tennessee this week.

Todd_Karpovich