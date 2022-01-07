Top 5 Games in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Steelers had some heated battles over the years, elevating the series into one of the NFL's best rivalries.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are still alive for the postseason, but both teams need a lot of help.

"Obviously, there's a lot at stake," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "But it doesn't have to be a lot at stake. It's Pittsburgh and the Ravens. I think anybody that follows professional sport knows what that means. We're going into their venue, a hostile environment in a big-time circumstance. Our guys will be inspired by that. The Ravens bring out the best in us. They do."

The Steelers lead the regular season count, 28-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-16 (including playoffs) against Pittsburgh, including 7-6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

"When I came here originally, that’s the first team we talked about because it does matter," Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "It’s a red dot game; it’s the Steelers. But the culture here before, it was just how they talked about the rivalry coming in and how they spoke of it to the rookies. You’re not even a Raven until you make a play against the Steelers. So, it was just like we put them up here because that’s the team in our division that we looked at as our clash. That’s who we had to go against. So, I think over the years, it’s become such a big game.

"Coming into it, you want to just keep that juice flowing and that rivalry going. I don’t know, it’s just one of those games in the NFL that everybody is going to click on whether they like to watch football or not.”

Here's a look back at the top five games between the teams

5. Jan. 18, 2009 — AFC Championship Game, Heinz Field

Final Score: Steelers 23, Ravens 14

Recap: The Ravens suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in franchise history. Baltimore trailed 16-7 in the fourth quarter but cut into the margin on a 1-yard touchdown run by Willis McGahee with 9:32 remaining. The comeback was cut short when Joe Flacco threw an interception to Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who returned the ball 40 yards for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl with a 27-23 victory over the Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium.

4. Dec. 1, 1996 — Memorial Stadium, Baltimore

Final Score: Ravens 31, Steelers 17

Recap:: The Ravens earned their signature victory in their first season in Baltimore during a rain-soaked game. Rookie offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden added to the spectacle of the afternoon with his first career touchdown reception. Vinny Testaverde threw for 259 yards with three scores. Many of those passes went to Derrick Alexander, who had seven catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. "This is a relief for the whole organization," then-coach Ted Marchibroda said.

3. Sept. 3, 2000 — Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Final Score: Ravens 16, Steelers 0

Recap: These weren't your old Ravens, who handed the Steelers their first shutout at home in 11 years. It was also a launching pad for Baltimore's run to the Super Bowl that season. The Ravens showed they had something special on defense and did not allow Pittsburgh to cross midfield the entire first half. Baltimore quarterback Tony Banks supplied the offense with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Qadry Ismail. Matt Stover converted field goals of 23, 26 and 33 yards.

2. Dec. 25, 2016 — Heinz Field

Final Score: Steelers 31, Ravens 27

Recap: Pittsburgh won the AFC North in dramatic fashion on Christmas night and Antonio Brown delivered the ultimate gift. Brown caught a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger at the Ravens' 1-yard line and narrowly stretched the ball across the goal line for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining. Baltimore had taken the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Kyle Juszczyk with 1:18 left, but the defense could not make a ket stop on the ensuing drive. The Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.

1. Jan. 3, 2015 —AFC Wild Card Game, Heinz Field

Final Score: Ravens 30, Steelers 17

Recap: The Ravens finally won a playoff game in Pittsburgh after suffering losses in 2008 and 2010. Joe Flacco continued his postseason dominance, throwing for 259 yards with a pair of second-half touchdowns to Torrey Smith and Crockett Gillmore. Steve Smith had five receptions for 101 yards. Linebacker Terrell Suggs put the game away by intercepting Roethlisberger. The Ravens advanced to the AFC championship game where they fell to the Patriots 35-31.