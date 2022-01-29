A Look at Top Free-Agent Offensive Lineman for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could look to the free-agent market to boost the offensive line.
Baltimore has uncertainty at tackle and center, especially if the Ravens don't re-sign Bradley Bozeman.
There are several players eligible for free agency that would be a good fit in Baltimore. Two of those players — Ryan Jensen and Orlando Brown Jr. — previously played for the Ravens.
There will be tough competition for these players, especially in the AFC North. The Bengals also need offensive linemen and are have more than $56 million to spend, the fourth-highest amount in the NFL.
Here are the top 10 offensive linemen available, according to Pro Football Focus.
Interior Offensive Line
1. C RYAN JENSEN
PFF Free Agency Rank: 12
2021 Snaps: 1,224
2021 PFF grade: 69.5 (13th of 39)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $10m avg/yr
2. G BRANDON SCHERFF
PFF Free Agency Rank: 19
2021 Snaps: 697
2021 PFF grade: 73.7 (14th of 84)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $16.67m avg/yr
3. G LAKEN TOMLINSON
PFF Free Agency Rank: 26
2021 Snaps: 1,159
2021 PFF grade: 75.4 (12th of 84)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $9m avg/yr
4. G CONNOR WILLIAMS
PFF Free Agency Rank: 38
2021 Snaps: 1,020
2021 PFF grade: 75.5 (11th of 84)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $6.67m avg/yr
5. G JAMES DANIELS
PFF Free Agency Rank: 40
2021 Snaps: 1,121
2021 PFF grade: 71.8 (18th of 84)
Projected contract: 5 yrs — $10m avg/yr
Tackles
1. TERRON ARMSTEAD
PFF Free Agency Rank: 2
2021 Snaps: 468
2021 PFF grade: 76.6 (24th of 84)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $19.25m avg/yr
2. ORLANDO BROWN JR.
PFF Free Agency Rank: 9
2021 Snaps: 1,192
2021 PFF grade: 74.6 (31st of 84)
Projected contract: 5 yrs — $21m avg/yr
3. DUANE BROWN
PFF Free Agency Rank: 32
2021 Snaps: 969
2021 PFF grade: 72.0 (35th of 84)
Projected contract: 2 yrs — $10m avg/yr
4. ERIC FISHER
PFF Free Agency Rank: 34
2021 Snaps: 874
2021 PFF grade: 68.6 (46th of 84)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $16m avg/yr
5. MORGAN MOSES
PFF Free Agency Rank: 58
2021 Snaps: 1022
2021 PFF grade: 70.9 (41st of 84)
Projected contract: 3 yrs — $7.5m avg/yr