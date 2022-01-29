A Look at Top Free-Agent Offensive Lineman for Ravens

Baltimore will look to add o-linemen this offseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could look to the free-agent market to boost the offensive line.

Baltimore has uncertainty at tackle and center, especially if the Ravens don't re-sign Bradley Bozeman.

There are several players eligible for free agency that would be a good fit in Baltimore. Two of those players — Ryan Jensen and Orlando Brown Jr. — previously played for the Ravens.

There will be tough competition for these players, especially in the AFC North. The Bengals also need offensive linemen and are have more than $56 million to spend, the fourth-highest amount in the NFL.

Here are the top 10 offensive linemen available, according to Pro Football Focus.

1. C RYAN JENSEN

PFF Free Agency Rank: 12

2021 Snaps: 1,224

2021 PFF grade: 69.5 (13th of 39)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $10m avg/yr

2. G BRANDON SCHERFF

PFF Free Agency Rank: 19

2021 Snaps: 697

2021 PFF grade: 73.7 (14th of 84)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $16.67m avg/yr

3. G LAKEN TOMLINSON

PFF Free Agency Rank: 26

2021 Snaps: 1,159

2021 PFF grade: 75.4 (12th of 84)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $9m avg/yr

4. G CONNOR WILLIAMS

PFF Free Agency Rank: 38

2021 Snaps: 1,020

2021 PFF grade: 75.5 (11th of 84)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $6.67m avg/yr

5. G JAMES DANIELS

PFF Free Agency Rank: 40

2021 Snaps: 1,121

2021 PFF grade: 71.8 (18th of 84)

Projected contract: 5 yrs — $10m avg/yr

1. TERRON ARMSTEAD

PFF Free Agency Rank: 2

2021 Snaps: 468

2021 PFF grade: 76.6 (24th of 84)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $19.25m avg/yr

2. ORLANDO BROWN JR.

PFF Free Agency Rank: 9

2021 Snaps: 1,192

2021 PFF grade: 74.6 (31st of 84)

Projected contract: 5 yrs — $21m avg/yr

3. DUANE BROWN

PFF Free Agency Rank: 32

2021 Snaps: 969

2021 PFF grade: 72.0 (35th of 84)

Projected contract: 2 yrs — $10m avg/yr

4. ERIC FISHER

PFF Free Agency Rank: 34

2021 Snaps: 874

2021 PFF grade: 68.6 (46th of 84)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $16m avg/yr

5. MORGAN MOSES

PFF Free Agency Rank: 58

2021 Snaps: 1022

2021 PFF grade: 70.9 (41st of 84)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $7.5m avg/yr