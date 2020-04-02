Who Are the Top Remaining Free Agents?

This NFL offseason has seen some of the most recognizable players in the league change teams for the first time. With players such as Tom Brady and Philip Rivers moving on from their former franchises, who are the top players still remaining?

SI's Albert Breer reveals his list of the best players available in NFL free agency in the video above.

The Ravens are having a busy offseason. Baltimore made the first huge splash with pending fee agency by acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

GM Eric DeCosta also signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with incentives.

“Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.”

DeCosta added some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matt Judon, which will cost the franchise $15.8 million in 2020 and gave contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents.

DeCosta also traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft.

Baltimore also traded defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

