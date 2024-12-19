Two Ravens WRs Questionable vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the team's final injury report, highlighting a beat-up receiving corps.
Bateman, who's dealing with a foot injury, did not practice on Thursday after being a limited participant Wednesday. He was reportedly seen in a walking boot as well.
Agholor, on the other hand, has not practiced all week as he battles a concussion. Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that the veteran wideout still has time to play on Saturday, but not much more beyond that.
The only other players listed as questionable are guard Daniel Faalele (knee) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle). Oweh popped up as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury, and remained as such Thursday. The fourth-year pro ranks second on the team with eight sacks, so the Ravens certainly hope he'll be good to go this weekend.
Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (personal). The Ravens excused Johnson from team activities this week following a suspension last week, and it seems very possible that he won't play again in a Ravens uniform.
Notable players with no game status include safety Ar'Darius Washington (ankle), running back Justice Hill, personal, and cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle), the latter of whom was activated off injured reserve Thursday afternoon.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!