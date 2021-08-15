Tyler Huntley Edges Closer to Winning Job As Ravens Backup QB

BALTIMORE — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley provided the lone highlight for the offense when he ran for a game-winning, 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

It was Baltimore's sole touchdown in the 17-14 win.

Huntley gave the Ravens a spark when he entered in the second half for Trace McSorley.

Huntley has taken the lead in winning the job as Lamar Jackson's backup.

“It was good," Huntley said. "It would have felt better if we had [scored] a touchdown on the drive before, for sure, but it felt good to get in that end zone.”

McSorley struggled over his first half of action and was 10 of 17 for 71 yards with an interception (49.8 rating). He also ran for 25 yards on four carries.

However, coach John Harbaugh revealed that McSorley was dealing with back spasms before the game.

Huntley was 12 of 16 for 79 yards (85.2 rating). He also ran 43 yards on seven carries.

“I thought they both operated really well. Trace, he was dealing with a little back spasm issue,” Harbaugh said. “So, I think that limited his ability to move around in the pocket and run around, but he made some good throws. Then Tyler [Huntley] came in and just played tremendous football. [He] made plays running and throwing. [He] just did a great job. He won us the game.”

Huntley has many of the same characteristics as Jackson as far as making plays out of the pocket. He has the edge in the competition with McSorley, not that he's focused on that.

"I don’t think about it – period," Huntley said. "We’re just playing football, and everything else is going to take care of itself. We’re teammates; there isn’t a competition – for real.”