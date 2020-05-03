Tyre Phillips competed against some of the best players in college football during his time in the SEC.

The Mississippi State offensive tackle was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 106th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Phillips is confident the level of competition in the SEC has him prepared to make the adjustment to the NFL. The SEC led the nation with 63 players take in this year's draft followed by the Big Ten (48), Pac-12 (32), ACC (27) and Big 12 (17).

The Ravens also have high expectations for Phillips, who is expected to compete for the starting job at right guard after Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, recently retired after 13 seasons.

“It's going to prepare me very well. You all saw yesterday how many guys from LSU left. That was pretty amazing, and Alabama [too]. Going against that caliber of guys every game, every week, it just ... Basically, the SEC is nothing but a little watered-down NFL organization besides you [only] get a stipend.

"That's the difference, the money part, but just playing in the SEC, I'm going against the Derrick Browns. I'm going against those guys, so it prepared me a lot to get ready for the NFL.”

Phillips, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Phillips started 13 of 26 career games played. He made his Mississippi State debut in 2018 and contributing heavily to the tackle spots and on field goal and PAT units.

Last season, Phillips started all 13 games at left tackle and played a team-high 821 snaps (819 at left tackle and two at left guard). He earned the highest offensive grade among MSU offensive linemen and the second-highest offensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus (80.1).

Phillips allowed just two sacks and one quarterback hit across 398 snaps in pass protection. His 80.1 offensive grade was the 11 best in the Power 5 and the second-best in the SEC among offensive tackles who played at least 800 snaps

The Ravens like his versatility.

“He is definitely a guy we looked at as a guy who can move inside to guard," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He actually was down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, and he did reps at both tackle and guard, or both tackle spots during the week, and saw some action at guard during the game and during the week of practice.

"When we watched him, we felt like he was a guy who can transition inside to guard. In terms of competing for a starting job, all these guys [who] we draft, we expect to come in and compete. But, there are guys here who we believe in, too, so he’s going to have to come in, get to work and fight for the position.”