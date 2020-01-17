RavenMaven
Engram, Urban Shun Eagles to Stay With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh received some good news about his staff as he begins preparation for the 2020 season.

Quarterbacks Coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram each declined to pursue with job opportunities with the Philadelphia Eagles, Harbaugh confirmed Jan. 17. 

Urban was a candidate for the Eagles' offensive coordinator opening. Engram was asked to interview for Philadelphia's opening for a wide receivers coach. 

Both Urban and Ingram decided to remain in Baltimore. 

"It looks like our staff is going to stay together," Harbaugh said. "I can tell you that. I’m not saying anything couldn’t happen; there are always things brewing for a certain period of time. Both of those guys were requested by the Eagles for jobs. 

"We ended up granting both of their requests and gave the Eagles a chance to talk to those guys and those guys a chance to talk to the Eagles, and both of those guys pulled out just in the last 24 or so hours and said they weren’t interested. So, that’s where it stands.”

Urban has helped turn quarterback Lamar Jackson into one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jackson is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015), both of whom won MVP honors after accomplishing this feat.

“I thought he had great vision from the first time I ever saw him," Urban said. "From the college film, I thought he had great vision. His spatial awareness is unique. He sees how bodies are moving and the space that there is to throw. 

"He knows the type of throws to make. He's probably become more familiar with the concepts, the pass concepts. So, you couple familiarity and experience with great awareness, and I think that's one of his great strengths.”

Engram has done a solid job working with the Ravens young receivers that could be poised for break-out seasons this year. 

Oddsmakers Expect Ravens to Make A Deep Playoff Run Next Season

Fans should not jump off the Baltimore Ravens' bandwagon just yet. Despite an abbreviated playoff run this year, oddsmakers expect the Ravens to contend for a Super Bowl title next season.Caesars Entertainment Corp. has the Ravens at 7-1 odd to reach the Super Bowl, one notch behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1). The San Francisco 49ers are third at 8-1, followed by the Saints (11-1), Patriots (14-1) and Steelers (15-1).

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP By Pro Football Writers of America

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the NFL Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

John Harbaugh Named PFWA'S 2019 Coach of the Year; Roman Asst. Coach of Year

John Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the AFC North title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, was selected as the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections, was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens Pro Bowl Notes

The Ravens tied the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most players ever selected to a Pro Bowl in one season when right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster. Brown replaces Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who was scratched with a chest injury. The Ravens also have three offensive linemen on the Pro Bowl roster with Brown, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Another Look at the Ravens' Salary Cap

Baltimore has a core nucleus of young players still performing under their rookie contracts. The Ravens will have about $34 million in room under the salary cap when the 2020 league year opens in March — a significant improvement from previous years. The Ravens were able to free up more than $20 million in cap space for each of the next two years by trading quarterback Joe Flacco and his hefty contract to the Denver Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens Roster Decisions: Unrestricted Free Agents

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta must turn his attention to the offseason. DeCosta, now in his second-year at the helm, has several potentially difficult decisions to make with several players. Here is a breakdown of the unrestricted free agents.

Todd Karpovich

Robbo15

Ravens Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, Exclusive Rights, Team Options

The Ravens have the financial flexibility in 2020 to be active in the free agent market and also extend some key players. In addition to 17 unrestricted free agents, GM Eric DeCosta has to make some tough decisions with other players on the current roster. Here is the breakdown.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens Hope Marshal Yanda Returns for At Least Another Season

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is still playing at a high level. He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons. Yanda anchored an offensive line that broke the all-time single-season rushing record. However, Yanda is considering retirement after 13 years in the league. Ravens coach John Harbaugh hopes he changes his mind.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Reflects on Playoff Loss, Grounded Running Game

The Baltimore Ravens picked the worst time to play their worst football.That was the message from coach John Harbaugh when he met with the media nearly one week after his team lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens were the best running team in the history of the NFL during the regular season, but they steered away from their strengths.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Confident Jackson Will Quickly Bounce Back from Playoff Disappointment

The future success of the Baltimore Ravens hinges on Lamar Jackson.The second-year quarterback was mesmerizing this season, setting numerous records and leading the Ravens to the best record in the NFL.However, much of the hype surrounding Jackson ended with a quick exit from the postseason. All of Jackson's detractors that were silenced during the regular season suddenly had more ammunition for their criticism.

Todd Karpovich