Engram, Urban Shun Eagles to Stay With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh received some good news about his staff as he begins preparation for the 2020 season.

Quarterbacks Coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram each declined to pursue with job opportunities with the Philadelphia Eagles, Harbaugh confirmed Jan. 17.

Urban was a candidate for the Eagles' offensive coordinator opening. Engram was asked to interview for Philadelphia's opening for a wide receivers coach.

Both Urban and Ingram decided to remain in Baltimore.

"It looks like our staff is going to stay together," Harbaugh said. "I can tell you that. I’m not saying anything couldn’t happen; there are always things brewing for a certain period of time. Both of those guys were requested by the Eagles for jobs.

"We ended up granting both of their requests and gave the Eagles a chance to talk to those guys and those guys a chance to talk to the Eagles, and both of those guys pulled out just in the last 24 or so hours and said they weren’t interested. So, that’s where it stands.”

Urban has helped turn quarterback Lamar Jackson into one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jackson is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015), both of whom won MVP honors after accomplishing this feat.

“I thought he had great vision from the first time I ever saw him," Urban said. "From the college film, I thought he had great vision. His spatial awareness is unique. He sees how bodies are moving and the space that there is to throw.

"He knows the type of throws to make. He's probably become more familiar with the concepts, the pass concepts. So, you couple familiarity and experience with great awareness, and I think that's one of his great strengths.”

Engram has done a solid job working with the Ravens young receivers that could be poised for break-out seasons this year.