Raiders Sign Former Ravens TE
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Baltimore Ravens tight end Qadir Ismail, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Ismail, 28, joined the Ravens last year as an undrafted free agent out of Samford. He was part of the final round of roster cuts in late August, but he managed to stick around on the practice squad for around six weeks before his release.
The second-year pro has been on an interesting journey throughout his football career. He started out as a quarterback at Villanova, then converted to wide receiver after transferring to Samford, where he had 11 receptions for 135 yards as a senior in 2023. Then in last year's training camp, he switched positions again to tight end, which allows him to make better use of his size at 6'6".
Ismail is also the son of former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, who won Super Bowl XXXV with the team in 2000. He had the best stretch of his career with the Ravens, catching 191 passes for 2,819 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons.
Now, Ismail joins a tight end room that features 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist Brock Bowers and 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer. He may have an uphill battle to make the roster, but at least he's getting another chance.
