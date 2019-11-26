Video: Greene Turtle Ravens Rap - Week 12

News
Ravens DT Michael Pierce Likely Out Against Rams, per Harbaugh
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Marcus Peters Focused on Victory, Not Homecoming against Rams
Cornerback Marcus Peters has been a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens. GM Eric DeCosta acquired him from the Rams on Oct. 15 for second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Baltimore has gone 4-0 with Peters in the lineup.
Jackson No. 1 in Pro Bowl Voting, Ricard, Yanda, Brown, Peters and Tucker Also in the Lead
The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235). Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also No. 1 at their respective positions.
Sean McVay Says Discipline Will Be Key to Slowing Ravens' High-Powered Attack
The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson. Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a different type of challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.