Video: Harbaugh Focused on Bills, Not Playoff Seeding

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is focused on his team's next opponent, the Buffalo Bills, not potential playoff seeding.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are sitting pretty. 

Baltimore now owns the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race after a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

The Ravens leapfrogged New England for the top spot after the Patriots lost to the Houston Texans 28-22 on Sunday night. 

Both Baltimore and the Patriots are 10-2. The Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over New England on Nov. 3.

Baltimore, which has a three-game lead in the AFC North, closes out the regular season with games against the Bills, Jets, Browns and Steelers.

Harbaugh had no interest in discussing the potential postseason scenarios at his Monday press conference. 

"It means you control your destiny in that sense. But they don’t have a No. 1 seed until they do the seeding, so that’s four weeks away," he said. "It's just a distraction. It’s not what we’re interested in."

Never A Doubt With Justin Tucker

Todd Karpovich
Justin Tucker nailed a 49-yard field-goal attempt between the uprights, giving Baltimore a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It was the 15th game-winning kick of his career.

Ravens Surge Past 49ers in Potential Super Bowl Preview

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards with a touchdown and Justin Tucker had the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Video: Marshal Yanda Says Ravens Played Championship Football

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.

Video: Instant Analysis of Ravens Victory Over 49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens-49ers: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
The San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens is the marquee matchup in Week 13. Rain could be a factor and other notes for this potential Super Bowl preview.

After Series of Routs, Ravens Show Their Mettle with a Tightly Contested Victory

Todd Karpovich
There were some questions about how the Ravens would be able to handle closer contest. How would the players react in a tied game heading into the final quarter? The Ravens answered that question with the 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Ravens Not Happy With Hits on Jackson

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took some hard hits in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. San Francisco was penalized twice for roughing the quarterback. However, the Ravens were more upset about a couple of late hits they think the officials missed.

Week 13: Ravens Report Card vs. 49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker in Week 13. With the victory, the Ravens took over the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Video: All Signs Point to a Classic Matchup Between Ravens-49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers is the best matchup in Week 13. Both teams have established themselves as the class of their respective conferences and the winner of this game could be the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Mekari 'Perfect' Fit for Ravens

Todd Karpovich
Rookie Patrick Mekari will make his first start at center for the injured Matt Skura against the San Francisco 49ers and their stout defensive line Week 13.