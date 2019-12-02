Video: Harbaugh Focused on Bills, Not Playoff Seeding

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is focused on his team's next opponent, the Buffalo Bills, not potential playoff seeding.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are sitting pretty.

Baltimore now owns the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race after a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

The Ravens leapfrogged New England for the top spot after the Patriots lost to the Houston Texans 28-22 on Sunday night.

Both Baltimore and the Patriots are 10-2. The Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over New England on Nov. 3.

Baltimore, which has a three-game lead in the AFC North, closes out the regular season with games against the Bills, Jets, Browns and Steelers.

Harbaugh had no interest in discussing the potential postseason scenarios at his Monday press conference.

"It means you control your destiny in that sense. But they don’t have a No. 1 seed until they do the seeding, so that’s four weeks away," he said. "It's just a distraction. It’s not what we’re interested in."