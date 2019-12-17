Video: Harbaugh Lauds Jihad Ward's Performance

Jihad Ward has been a key playmaker for the Ravens since being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has seven tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and five quarterbacks hits over 12 games.

“He's been really important," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure.

"And he plays so hard. He plays really, really hard, and he runs to the ball. He's tough. He's physical. His motor just doesn't quit, so that's the kind of guy we like. He's been a great addition.”

Ward was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 from Illinois. He 13 games as a rookie season and finished with 30 tackles. The following season was cut short because of toe surgery and Ward was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018. After being released by the Cowboys prior to the regular season, Ward signed with the Colts and had three sacks. He was waived by Indianapolis after appearing in three games this season.

Since signing with the Ravens, Ward has played 50 percent of the defensive snaps. The team had an opening on the 53-man roster when safety Tony Jefferson (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Ward has made the most of that opportunity.

“I just like the player. He is everything we thought he'd be coming out of the draft on the edge, and all he wants to do every week is win," Martindale said. "And he's focused for every game. He's focused on every detail, and we trust him out there. He plays hard."

Ward had a key fumble recovery Week 16 against the Jets after Tyus Bowser forced a fumble on a sack.

"I think Jihad went in the second round and he just found his niche in our defense," linebacker Matthew Judon said.