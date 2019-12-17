RavenMaven
Video: Harbaugh Lauds Jihad Ward's Performance

Todd Karpovich

Jihad Ward has been a key playmaker for the Ravens since being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has seven tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and five quarterbacks hits over 12 games. 

“He's been really important," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure. 

"And he plays so hard. He plays really, really hard, and he runs to the ball. He's tough. He's physical. His motor just doesn't quit, so that's the kind of guy we like. He's been a great addition.”

Ward was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 from Illinois. He 13 games as a rookie season and finished with 30 tackles. The following season was cut short because of toe surgery and Ward was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018. After being released by the Cowboys prior to the regular season, Ward signed with the Colts and had three sacks. He was waived by Indianapolis after appearing in three games this season.

Since signing with the Ravens, Ward has played 50 percent of the defensive snaps. The team had an opening on the 53-man roster when safety Tony Jefferson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. 

Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Ward has made the most of that opportunity. 

“I just like the player. He is everything we thought he'd be coming out of the draft on the edge, and all he wants to do every week is win," Martindale said. "And he's focused for every game. He's focused on every detail, and we trust him out there. He plays hard."

Ward had a key fumble recovery Week 16 against the Jets after Tyus Bowser forced a fumble on a sack. 

"I think Jihad went in the second round and he just found his niche in our defense," linebacker Matthew Judon said.

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Video: Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions from fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, right guard Marshal Yanda, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Video: Yanda Says Jackson 'Changing the Game for Us'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda has seen his share of playmakers over his 13-year career. Few measure up to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Look to Maintain Momentum Over Final Two Games

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of stacking wins. Baltimore has put together a string of 10 consecutive victories and is in position to surge into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens need to avoid a letdown in their final two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Harbaugh knows his players won't be looking past either team.

Jackson Receives Fourth Nomination for FedEx Air & Ground Awards

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New York Jets. Jackson completed 15 of 23 attempts (65.2 percent) for 212 yards, league-leading 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 134.4 passer rating in a 42-21 win. This is Jackson’s fourth Air nomination, to go along with his Ground nomination following his running performance in Week 6.

Wins by Chiefs, Patriots Prevent Ravens from Clinching First-Round Bye in Week 15

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had an opportunity to clinch a first-round bye in Week 15 if either Kansas City lost to Denver or the New England fell at Cincinnati. Baltimore (12-2) also could have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the Chiefs lost or tied and the Patriots lost. However, both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories so the Ravens will have to wait.

Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.

With Division Title In Hand, Ravens Turn Focus to Top Seed, Winning Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens wore t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "The AFC North Is Not Enough" following a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets. Indeed, Baltimore won the division crown for the second straight year. Now, the coaches and players can focus on loftier goals.

Ravens Homecoming for Suggs?

Todd Karpovich

Will there be a homecoming for Terrell Suggs in Baltimore?The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13. Suggs, 37, will go on waivers on Dec. 16, and he can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.