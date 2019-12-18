Video: Harbaugh, Ravens Players Reflect On Pro Bowl Selections

While the Baltimore Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, all of them don't want to play in the game.

Their goal is earning a trip to the Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, the players were honored for their nomination. The Ravens tied the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most Pro-Bowl selections in one season.

Here's what they had to say:

JOHN HARABUGH

LAMAR JACKSON

n his first full season as a starter, Jackson has led Baltimore to a 12-2 record and helped the Ravens produce single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830). This year, Jackson became the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. (He has 2,889 passing & 1,103 rushing yards, with two games still to play.)

MATTHEW JUDON

Judon, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, is one of three NFL defenders (Shaquil Barrett & T.J. Watt) in 2019 to register at least eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits & three forced fumbles.

Judon has tallied team highs in sacks (8.5), TFL (13) and QB hits (29) this season, helping Baltimore’s defense rank fourth in points (18.4) and sixth in yards (314.3 ypg) allowed per game.

JUSTIN TUCKER

ucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.6% (260 of 287 on field goal attempts), stands second in the NFL this season with a 95.8% success rate (23 of 24).

In Week 6’s 23-17 victory over Cincinnati, Tucker became the fastest kicker in league history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in 118 games.

Tucker has connected on two game-winning FGs this season, first hitting a 46-yarder in overtime at Pittsburgh and then nailing a 49-yarder in driving rain/wind vs. San Francisco

The other to make the Pro Bowl were:

Fullback Patrick Ricard

Tight end Mark Andrews

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley

Right guard Marshal Yanda

Cornerback Marcus Peters

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Safety Earl Thomas

Long snapper Morgan Cox

FIRST ALTERNATES

Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.