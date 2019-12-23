RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Video: Harbaugh Says Jackson, Ingram Among Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens players will get a much-needed break for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. 

Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday and also will not be ready to play.

Harbaugh made the decision after consulting with Yanda and several other players on the team's flight back Sunday from Cleveland where the Ravens emerged with a 31-15 victory. 

“I think it’s a solid decision,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know if it’s easy. I think there’s a strong case to be made either way, and I really recognize the other side of it. I think it’s a fair, valid case. You know, it’s real. So you’ve just got to kind of balance it out between two good choices, really.”

“Of course [I want to play], but, it’s coach’s decision," Jackson said.

While Harbaugh has not formally spoken to Jackson about staying on the bench, he didn't expect any issues with taking the day off.

"I know he'll completely agree [with the decision]," Harbaugh said. 

Even if Jackson does not play, he will likely remain the lead candidate for MVP.

He is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and is third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

The Ravens are hopeful Ingram will be ready when Baltimore retakes the field in the second round of the playoffs. He finished with 55 yards on eight carries. Ingram will finish the regular season with 1,018 yards on the ground — the third time in his career that he's run for more than 1,000 yards.

The Ravens are deep at running back with both Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill able to carry the load. 

Despite the absences, Harbaugh said the Ravens will put 100 percent effort into winning the game. Baltimore (13-2) is riding an 11-game winning streak and can also notch the most wins in franchise history for a single season by beating the Steelers.

In addition, some of the other regular starters will have to play because of the limitations with available players. 

“I think one thing that’s really important to understand is, this is pro football, not college football," Harbaugh said. "You can’t sit your starters in a game. That’s not how it works. You have up to seven options if you’re completely healthy. We don’t know exactly if we’ll be completely healthy or not. We’re very healthy, so that does bode well.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Hippopotamus14
Hippopotamus14

This is a prudent decision. Keep the players healthy for a deep playoff run.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Week 16: Ravens Report Card vs. Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. Here are the grades.

Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. This means Baltimore can rest some key starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Journey Just Beginning for Ravens

Trevor Woods

Something special is happening in Baltimore. Something special has been happening all season long. And as Karen Carpenter once sang: "We've only just begun."

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

Cleveland is the last team to beat Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that 40-25 setback on Sept. 29. The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ravens-Browns Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC North with a 31-15 victory over Cleveland in Week 16. Baltimore extended its winning streak to a franchise record 11 games.

Ravens-Browns Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore also get the ball to start the second half.

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they'll be heading to Ohio to square off against a team they lost to 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Cleveland Browns (6-8). Here are key matchups to watch.

Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. His No. 8 jersey is also flying off the shelves.

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.