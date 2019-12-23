Video: Harbaugh Says Jackson, Ingram Among Starters Not Playing Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens players will get a much-needed break for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday and also will not be ready to play.

Harbaugh made the decision after consulting with Yanda and several other players on the team's flight back Sunday from Cleveland where the Ravens emerged with a 31-15 victory.

“I think it’s a solid decision,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know if it’s easy. I think there’s a strong case to be made either way, and I really recognize the other side of it. I think it’s a fair, valid case. You know, it’s real. So you’ve just got to kind of balance it out between two good choices, really.”

“Of course [I want to play], but, it’s coach’s decision," Jackson said.

While Harbaugh has not formally spoken to Jackson about staying on the bench, he didn't expect any issues with taking the day off.

"I know he'll completely agree [with the decision]," Harbaugh said.

Even if Jackson does not play, he will likely remain the lead candidate for MVP.

He is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and is third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

The Ravens are hopeful Ingram will be ready when Baltimore retakes the field in the second round of the playoffs. He finished with 55 yards on eight carries. Ingram will finish the regular season with 1,018 yards on the ground — the third time in his career that he's run for more than 1,000 yards.

The Ravens are deep at running back with both Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill able to carry the load.

Despite the absences, Harbaugh said the Ravens will put 100 percent effort into winning the game. Baltimore (13-2) is riding an 11-game winning streak and can also notch the most wins in franchise history for a single season by beating the Steelers.

In addition, some of the other regular starters will have to play because of the limitations with available players.

“I think one thing that’s really important to understand is, this is pro football, not college football," Harbaugh said. "You can’t sit your starters in a game. That’s not how it works. You have up to seven options if you’re completely healthy. We don’t know exactly if we’ll be completely healthy or not. We’re very healthy, so that does bode well.”