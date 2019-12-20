RavenMaven
Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson is not only a Pro-Bowl quarterback, he is also an entrepreneur. 

Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. Jackson has been a shrewd marketer, making sure his coaches and teammates wear the "Black Wild Dog" sweatshirts during press conferences.

"I had to restock. But every time I put the stuff out, it's like sold out," Jackson said. "And then I see the fans, and they're like, ‘Man, as soon as you put it up, it was gone.’ I'm like, ‘Dang!’ I love the support, though. I really love the support, but I'm going to try to get it restocked as fast as I can. Everybody is working. I have everybody working, so it's going pretty good. 

"[My mom] is working behind the scenes as well, yes.” 

When asked whether coach John Harbaugh gets a cut of the profits for wearing the gear, Jackson laughed and said, “No, that's me.” 

IMG_1823

Harbaugh said the sweatshirt is both stylish and practice.

"Lamar [Jackson] got me that, so I appreciate it. He got us all that," Harbaugh said. "That was way back when. It also is the warmest sweatshirt that we have. So, for all those out there that didn’t get one, you’re missing out on a really warm sweatshirt.”

In addition, Jackson's No. 8 Ravens jersey has also been consistently selling out and can't be delivered before Christmas. Fans  can't even pre-order Jackson jerseys on the Ravens' website unless they're looking for a 2XL size or larger.

An official "Ravens Pop-Up Shop" opened in Baltimore City and fans were lining up around 5 a.m., four hours before the scheduled opening. Jackson's jersey sold out on the first day. 

"It's the highest demand for any single Ravens player that I've ever seen – and I've done this for the Ravens for 11 years," Ravens Senior Director of Retail Chris Inouye told the team's website. "Bigger than Joe Flacco. Bigger than Steve McNair. Flacco's rookie year is the only thing that even approaches this."

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.

Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season. Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Ravens Wary Of Browns' Two-Headed Running Attack With Chubb, Hunt

Todd Karpovich

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first meeting this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb has not slowed down and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more.

Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores.

Matthew Judon Never Had a Doubt About Ravens Resurgence

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 395.5 yards per game, following back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns. Baltimore was also ranked 23rd in allowing 25 points per game. Entering Week 16, the Ravens are ranked sixth in overall defense, allowing 314.3 yards per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game. The earlier, negative talk galvanized the locker room and the Ravens are now the league's best team entering the final two weeks of the season.

Brandon Williams Will Play Key Role Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

With defensive tackle Brandon Williams out with a knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb had 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 40-25 victory over the Ravens. Williams will back in the lineup for the rematch in Week 16. He could be the difference this time around.

Video: Harbaugh, Ravens Players Reflect On Pro Bowl Selections

Todd Karpovich

While the Baltimore Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, all of them don't want to play in the game. Their goal is earning a trip to the Super Bowl. Nonetheless, the players were honored for their nomination. The Ravens tied the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most Pro-Bowl selections in one season. Here's what they had to say.