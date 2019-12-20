Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Lamar Jackson is not only a Pro-Bowl quarterback, he is also an entrepreneur.

Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. Jackson has been a shrewd marketer, making sure his coaches and teammates wear the "Black Wild Dog" sweatshirts during press conferences.

"I had to restock. But every time I put the stuff out, it's like sold out," Jackson said. "And then I see the fans, and they're like, ‘Man, as soon as you put it up, it was gone.’ I'm like, ‘Dang!’ I love the support, though. I really love the support, but I'm going to try to get it restocked as fast as I can. Everybody is working. I have everybody working, so it's going pretty good.

"[My mom] is working behind the scenes as well, yes.”

When asked whether coach John Harbaugh gets a cut of the profits for wearing the gear, Jackson laughed and said, “No, that's me.”

Harbaugh said the sweatshirt is both stylish and practice.

"Lamar [Jackson] got me that, so I appreciate it. He got us all that," Harbaugh said. "That was way back when. It also is the warmest sweatshirt that we have. So, for all those out there that didn’t get one, you’re missing out on a really warm sweatshirt.”

In addition, Jackson's No. 8 Ravens jersey has also been consistently selling out and can't be delivered before Christmas. Fans can't even pre-order Jackson jerseys on the Ravens' website unless they're looking for a 2XL size or larger.

An official "Ravens Pop-Up Shop" opened in Baltimore City and fans were lining up around 5 a.m., four hours before the scheduled opening. Jackson's jersey sold out on the first day.

"It's the highest demand for any single Ravens player that I've ever seen – and I've done this for the Ravens for 11 years," Ravens Senior Director of Retail Chris Inouye told the team's website. "Bigger than Joe Flacco. Bigger than Steve McNair. Flacco's rookie year is the only thing that even approaches this."