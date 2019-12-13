Video: James Hurst Does Solid Job in Place of Injured Ronnie Stanley

BALTIMORE — James Hurst was forced into action against the New York Jets when left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined with a concussion.

It was a challenging proposition for Hurst, who had to fill the void for one of the league's top offensive lineman.

Hurst did well protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson's blindside in the Ravens 42-21 victory. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was pleased with Hurst's performance,

“I felt like he played well. I’m looking forward to seeing the tape on James [Hurst], but [I] felt like he played well," Harbaugh said. "I didn’t see any problems, which is good for an offensive lineman."

Jackson completed completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 212 yards with five touchdowns and a 134.4 passer rating. He was sacked just once on a broken play. Jackson also ran for 86 yards on eight carries, which allowed him to break the quarterback rushing record for a single season.

Hurst played a key role in that success.

“It feels great to be able to step in and help like that,” Hurst said.

The Ravens now have some extra to recover because of the Thursday night game. Stanley will likely be back in the lineup Week 16 against the Browns, but the Ravens know they can rely on Hurst if another offensive lineman goes down with an injury.

Hurst has value because of his ability to play multiple positions.

"He looked pretty good. So, I thought the whole offensive line played really well," Harbaugh said. "I thought the whole team played well. There were certainly things that we could have done better, especially on special teams, but even defensively, we’re going to look at that tape, and we’re not going to love everything we see. We have to take those things and go to work on them.”

The Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season. Baltimore can secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win against the Browns.