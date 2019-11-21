Raven
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Video: John Harbaugh On Influence of Eric Weddle on Rams' Defense

Todd Karpovich

"Eric [Weddle] is a great guy. Much ado about nothing, to be honest with you. It’s more of a story than it is an issue. Eric is a great guy. He knows a lot of football. Just watch him play. That’s the thing I look at. I look at the tape. It’s really hard to figure out what coverage they’re in, I can tell you that. And that’s because of Eric. 

"He really does a great job back there of orchestrating. He also plays really well. That’s really the thing that we’re thinking about. It’s not so much the talk and all of that. He and I had a text conversation, maybe it was Monday, and that’s it. We said, ‘

"You know what? The partnership is over for a week. But he’s a good friend. He’s close with people here. He’s close with people there. That’s how he’s been his whole career. That’s why he’s such a great leader. And the rest of it is just kind of much ado about nothing.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean McVay Says Discipline Will Be Key to Slowing Ravens' High-Powered Attack

Todd Karpovich
1 3

The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson. Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a different type of challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

Jackson No. 1 in Pro Bowl Voting, Ricard, Yanda, Brown, Peters and Tucker Also in the Lead

Todd Karpovich
2 1

The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235). Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also No. 1 at their respective positions.

Week 12 Preview: Ravens at Rams

Todd Karpovich
2 3

The Ravens are three-point favorites heading into their Week 12, Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore leads the all-time series 4-2.

Yanda Lauds Jackson's Leadership, Approach to Game

Todd Karpovich
1

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and quarterback Lamar Jackson have developed a special bond. Yanda is a grizzled veteran, while Jackson represents the new guard of the NFL. Nonetheless, the two have bonded since Jackson took over the starting job midway through the 2018 season. Yanda can't help but admire the young quarterback.

Former Ravens Coordinator Denies Report Claiming He Wanted to Move Jackson to Receiver

Todd Karpovich
1 3

A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft. “Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’” Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.

Video: Matthew Judon Discusses Lamar Jackson, Leadership on Jim Rome Show

Todd Karpovich
2

Ravens sacks leader Matt Judon appeared on the Jim Rome Show to talk about quarterback Lamar Jackson as a person and leader.

Ravens Dominate Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich
3

The Ravens routed the Houston Texans 41-7 in Week 11, which helped them take a three-game lead in the AFC North. The win also boosted their spot in various NFL Power Rankings.

Gus Edwards Thriving in New Role

Todd Karpovich
3

Ravens running back Gus Edwards took over the starting job last season as a rookie and led the team in rushing. Baltimore added veteran Mark Ingram this past offseason, and he has gotten the majority of carries this season. Still, Edwards is an efficient back and he showed his value with a 63-yard touchdown run that put an exclamation point on a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 11.

Harbaugh Never Lost Confidence in Ravens Pass Rush

Todd Karpovich
3

Coach John Harbaugh defended his players and was confident the team was going to get results with the pass rush. He was rewarded for that confidence Week 11 in a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans when the Ravens registered a season-high seven sacks and had another 10 quarterback hits.

Video: Ravens Staying Even-Keeled Amid Recent Six-Game Winning Streak

Todd Karpovich
1 3

The Baltimore Ravens are the hottest team in the NFL, riding a six-game winning streak. Several of those wins included dominant performances against some of the league's most elite teams.