Video: John Harbaugh On Influence of Eric Weddle on Rams' Defense

"Eric [Weddle] is a great guy. Much ado about nothing, to be honest with you. It’s more of a story than it is an issue. Eric is a great guy. He knows a lot of football. Just watch him play. That’s the thing I look at. I look at the tape. It’s really hard to figure out what coverage they’re in, I can tell you that. And that’s because of Eric.

"He really does a great job back there of orchestrating. He also plays really well. That’s really the thing that we’re thinking about. It’s not so much the talk and all of that. He and I had a text conversation, maybe it was Monday, and that’s it. We said, ‘

"You know what? The partnership is over for a week. But he’s a good friend. He’s close with people here. He’s close with people there. That’s how he’s been his whole career. That’s why he’s such a great leader. And the rest of it is just kind of much ado about nothing.”