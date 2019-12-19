Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season.

Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.

In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

The Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830 – which includes 1,103 by Jackson, setting a new NFL record by a QB). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.7) and rushing yards (202.1) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (409.7).

“Oh man, it's dope. We had our center [Matt Skura] go down against the Rams, but Pat Mekari came in and did a great job," Jackson said. "He's been on it like he's Matt [Skura]. His head is in the books, [from] what I've seen. Our linemen have just been doing a great job this year. We just have to keep it going. I'm proud of them. I'm happy those guys [Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda] are in the Pro Bowl. They deserve it, well deserved. I feel like ‘O.B.’ [Orlando Brown Jr.] should have been on the first one [roster], not a reserve, but we're trying to get to bigger things.”

Yanda has now earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of the past nine seasons, missing the 2017 campaign while out for 14 games with an ankle injury.

Stanley, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl, has started all 55 games he's played in during his career