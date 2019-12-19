RavenMaven
Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season.

Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.

In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

The Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830 – which includes 1,103 by Jackson, setting a new NFL record by a QB). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.7) and rushing yards (202.1) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (409.7).

“Oh man, it's dope. We had our center [Matt Skura] go down against the Rams, but Pat Mekari came in and did a great job," Jackson said. "He's been on it like he's Matt [Skura]. His head is in the books, [from] what I've seen. Our linemen have just been doing a great job this year. We just have to keep it going. I'm proud of them. I'm happy those guys [Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda] are in the Pro Bowl. They deserve it, well deserved. I feel like ‘O.B.’ [Orlando Brown Jr.] should have been on the first one [roster], not a reserve, but we're trying to get to bigger things.” 

Yanda has now earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of the past nine seasons, missing the 2017 campaign while out for 14 games with an ankle injury.

Stanley, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl, has started all 55 games he’s played in during his career, and in 2019, has helped Baltimore produce single-season franchise records for total TDs (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830).

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Ravens Wary Of Browns' Two-Headed Running Attack With Chubb, Hunt

Todd Karpovich

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first meeting this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb has not slowed down and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more.

Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores.

Matthew Judon Never Had a Doubt About Ravens Resurgence

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 395.5 yards per game, following back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns. Baltimore was also ranked 23rd in allowing 25 points per game. Entering Week 16, the Ravens are ranked sixth in overall defense, allowing 314.3 yards per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game. The earlier, negative talk galvanized the locker room and the Ravens are now the league's best team entering the final two weeks of the season.

Video: Harbaugh, Ravens Players Reflect On Pro Bowl Selections

Todd Karpovich

While the Baltimore Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, all of them don't want to play in the game. Their goal is earning a trip to the Super Bowl. Nonetheless, the players were honored for their nomination. The Ravens tied the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most Pro-Bowl selections in one season. Here's what they had to say.

Video: Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions from fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, right guard Marshal Yanda, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Video: Harbaugh Lauds Jihad Ward's Performance

Todd Karpovich

Jihad Ward has been a key playmaker for the Ravens since being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has seven tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and five quarterbacks hits over 12 games.