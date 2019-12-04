Video: Lamar Jackson Would Be Honored to Break Vick's Record

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs just 63 yards to break Michael Vick’s single-season record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback, 1,039, set in 2006.

He will have the opportunity to reach that milestone Week 14 against the Buffalo Bill, who are ranked 14th against the run.

"It would be an honor," Jackson said. "Michael Vick was my favorite player and for me to do such a thing is incredible. He had that record for a long time. It would be pretty cool. But you know, I'm focused on winning regardless."

Overall, Jackson has run for 977 yards in 2019, marking the second most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in one season.

Jackson has also thrown for 2,532 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has completed 66.5 percent (214 of 322) of his pass attempts.

Jackson is just the sixth QB ever with at least 25 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Cam Newton (35 and 10) during his 2015 MVP campaign.

The Ravens lead the NFL with 207.8 yards rushing per game, Marshal Yanda, a six-time Pro Bowler on the offensive line, credits Jackson for being the catalyst for that dominant ground attack.

"He puts a lot of stress on every single defense, just because of his run threat ability as a quarterback," Yanda said. "And obviously, he’s run for a lot of yards. He’s going to break the NFL record. So, his stress that he puts on the defense, No. 1, opens up other areas of the running game.

"So, that’s a complementary system where you have to account for him, No. 1. And then we can run our normal run game, that would be like a normal running game, as an addition to what he does. So that just puts … Like I said, the stress on the defense, that’s tough to defend.”