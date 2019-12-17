Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were confident Mark Ingram was going to be a boost to the running game.

However, his leadership has also been a key component to the team's success.

"I would say everything we hoped for, for sure," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I didn't know his personality as much. I didn't really know how boisterous he was and how outgoing he was, so to see all that has been fun. It's really been fun to be around. He really gets it. He knows how to treat people, knows how to practice. He has a lot of energy at practice and bolsters everything we're trying to do that way.

"Weight room ... Obviously, he plays with great passion – great passion and great energy. [He's] very physical. You've seen him. You know what I'm talking about there. So, yes, I would say all those things are as good as you could hope for.”

Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores.

His energy has been contagious to his teammates.

“He’s brought a lot. Since every game, you know Mark is going to be turned up for the game,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “He’s going to be turned up during the week of practice. He’s brought a lot of energy to the team, and that energy is contagious. I’ve heard, ‘Mark is a great addition in the locker room.’ That’s what guys have said, and people say, ‘I love Mark as a teammate,’ and I do, too. Not just because of the player he is, but because of the person he is and how he gets you going.

“Sometimes he can be a little much, but before the game, I’ll be like, ‘Is this guy going to tire himself out?’ I’ll be like, ‘Dang, that energy is crazy.’ But then he goes on the field and he keeps it going. I love being on his team, and it’s crazy. I never … I guess I didn’t watch him, what he would do with the Saints and things. They said he’s always been the same, but I never would have thought he would act like that. He’s so hyped and he gets you going, I will say that.”