Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were confident Mark Ingram was going to be a boost to the running game.

However, his leadership has also been a key component to the team's success. 

"I would say everything we hoped for, for sure," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I didn't know his personality as much. I didn't really know how boisterous he was and how outgoing he was, so to see all that has been fun. It's really been fun to be around. He really gets it. He knows how to treat people, knows how to practice. He has a lot of energy at practice and bolsters everything we're trying to do that way. 

"Weight room ... Obviously, he plays with great passion – great passion and great energy. [He's] very physical. You've seen him. You know what I'm talking about there. So, yes, I would say all those things are as good as you could hope for.”

Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores. 

His energy has been contagious to his teammates.

“He’s brought a lot. Since every game, you know Mark is going to be turned up for the game,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “He’s going to be turned up during the week of practice. He’s brought a lot of energy to the team, and that energy is contagious. I’ve heard, ‘Mark is a great addition in the locker room.’ That’s what guys have said, and people say, ‘I love Mark as a teammate,’ and I do, too. Not just because of the player he is, but because of the person he is and how he gets you going.

“Sometimes he can be a little much, but before the game, I’ll be like, ‘Is this guy going to tire himself out?’ I’ll be like, ‘Dang, that energy is crazy.’ But then he goes on the field and he keeps it going. I love being on his team, and it’s crazy. I never … I guess I didn’t watch him, what he would do with the Saints and things. They said he’s always been the same, but I never would have thought he would act like that. He’s so hyped and he gets you going, I will say that.”

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions from fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, right guard Marshal Yanda, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Harbaugh Lauds Jihad Ward's Performance

Todd Karpovich

Jihad Ward has been a key playmaker for the Ravens since being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has seven tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and five quarterbacks hits over 12 games.

Yanda Says Jackson 'Changing the Game for Us'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda has seen his share of playmakers over his 13-year career. Few measure up to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Look to Maintain Momentum Over Final Two Games

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of stacking wins. Baltimore has put together a string of 10 consecutive victories and is in position to surge into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens need to avoid a letdown in their final two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Harbaugh knows his players won't be looking past either team.

Jackson Receives Fourth Nomination for FedEx Air & Ground Awards

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New York Jets. Jackson completed 15 of 23 attempts (65.2 percent) for 212 yards, league-leading 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 134.4 passer rating in a 42-21 win. This is Jackson’s fourth Air nomination, to go along with his Ground nomination following his running performance in Week 6.

Wins by Chiefs, Patriots Prevent Ravens from Clinching First-Round Bye in Week 15

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had an opportunity to clinch a first-round bye in Week 15 if either Kansas City lost to Denver or the New England fell at Cincinnati. Baltimore (12-2) also could have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the Chiefs lost or tied and the Patriots lost. However, both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories so the Ravens will have to wait.

Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.

With Division Title In Hand, Ravens Turn Focus to Top Seed, Winning Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens wore t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "The AFC North Is Not Enough" following a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets. Indeed, Baltimore won the division crown for the second straight year. Now, the coaches and players can focus on loftier goals.