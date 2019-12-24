Video: Once 'Undervalued,' Mark Andrews Has Become One of NFL's Best Tight Ends

Mark Andrews was the second tight end the Ravens selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The playmaker from Oklahoma was taken in the third round after Baltimore used a first-round pick for Hayden Hurst.

After Hurst dealt with some injuries during training camp, Andrews made the most of his increased reps. He set a record for most receiving yards (552) and receptions (34) in a season by a Ravens’ rookie tight end. He also finished No. 1 among all NFL rookie tight ends in receiving yards (553), helping the Ravens produce a single-season team record 5,999 total net yards.

That performance has carried over to this season where he leads all NFL tight ends with 10 touchdowns and is No. 1 on the team with 852 yards receiving.

“It’s funny, I don’t know if I’ve mentioned this publicly, but I have mentioned it to Eric [DeCosta] numerous times. When we first did the evaluation on Mark Andrews, these guys get kind of slotted where they’re at and stuff," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The truth is, I think hindsight would say that he was undervalued by the NFL world of evaluation, and by the fact that he went in the third round in the end. And Eric was really good about knowing where he would go.

"But when we first did it, he was our top tight end in the rankings. And Hayden [Hurst] was right there, and the kid that’s up in Philly was right there, too, off the top of my head. There might have been another guy or two, because it was a good class for tight ends. But Mark was my top guy and a number of the scouts’ top guy, and kind of sprinkled around that top four."

Andrews has also become a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson and leads the team with 98 targets. Andrews has an uncanny ability to get open, underscored by his two touchdown receptions in a span one minute and 18 seconds in a 31-15 victory over the Browns that clinched Baltimore's top seed in the playoffs.

"He always made catches. He had a knack. And you watch the tape, and you’re like, ‘Well, is it going to be that easy in the NFL?’ Not ‘easy;’ easy isn’t the right word. ‘But is he going to be able to get that open and make those plays in the NFL?’ Because he was wide open at Oklahoma, it seemed like, so often," Harbaugh said. "He’s just a guy that translated. He’s a guy that came here and yes, that feel translated to sitting down in the right place, to beating man coverage, to making great catches."

Andrews finished his career as Oklahoma’s all-time leader in receiving yards (1,765) by a tight end, also producing 112 catches and 22 touchdowns.

"Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. You never exactly know what college is going to translate into the NFL. He’s a guy that your first gut instinct watching the tape ended up being right, and I give Eric and Ozzie [Newsome] tons of credit for knowing where he was going to go. And we were able to get him in the third round.”