Video: Ravens First Week 15 Injury Report Includes Jackson, Stanley, Andrews

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are already dealing with a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15.

The latest injury report added to some of the concerns.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), linebacker Chris Board (concussion), safety Anthony Levine (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) did not practice Monday.

Stanley would be challenged to play Thursday because of the concussion protocol. James Hurst would be a candidate to take his spot. Harbaugh declined to get into specifics with Stanley's injury. Stanley did play every snap in the 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills the previous day. 

"I'm not going to get into injuries. We just got done playing the game 24 hours ago. We're going to play a game Thursday night," Harbaugh said. "Guys that are ready to play will play. The guys that aren't won't. So, just look at the injury report and take it from there."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited with a quad injury. Jackson walked onto the practice field just as the open portion to the media ended.  

While John Harbaugh would not get into specifics, he did not think Jackson's injury was too serious.

"What is it less than 24 hours after the game? It's hard to say," Harbaugh said. "It's not a serious injury in that sense, but this is day-to-day when you play Thursday night, so we'll see where we're at."

Jihad Ward was also limited with an elbow injury.

