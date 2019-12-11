OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is having a stellar season and leads the team with a career-high 8.5 sacks. Judon also has 28 quarterback hits, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Judon, a fifth-round draft pick from Grand Valley State in 2016, is a free agent this offseason and has put himself in position for a huge payday.

For now, he is simply focused on getting the Ravens back to the Super Bowl.

"We were looking porous as a defense, allowing everything to happen to us,”Judon said. “We just came in as a defense and came together. We added some pieces that we needed. We put it into motion, it’s working for us. Shout-out to our coaches, each and every one of hem. They know what to call in a time of need. They’re calling it and they’re not being shy about it.

“Just to get in (the playoffs) isn’t enough. We got in last year, it wasn’t enough. This game always leaves you wanting more.”

In the above video, Judon talks about the Ravens' prime-time Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday night.