Video: Ravens LB Matthew Judon Talks About Playing on Thursday Night

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is having a stellar season and leads the team with a career-high 8.5 sacks. Judon also has 28 quarterback hits, which ranks fourth in the NFL. 

Judon, a fifth-round draft pick from Grand Valley State in 2016, is a free agent this offseason and has put himself in position for a huge payday. 

For now, he is simply focused on getting the Ravens back to the Super Bowl.

"We were looking porous as a defense, allowing everything to happen to us,”Judon said. “We just came in as a defense and came together. We added some pieces that we needed. We put it into motion, it’s working for us. Shout-out to our coaches, each and every one of hem. They know what to call in a time of need. They’re calling it and they’re not being shy about it.

“Just to get in (the playoffs) isn’t enough. We got in last year, it wasn’t enough. This game always leaves you wanting more.”

In the above video, Judon talks about the Ravens' prime-time Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Video: Ravens First Week 15 Injury Report Includes Jackson, Stanley, Andrews

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens are already dealing with a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15. The latest injury report added to some of the concerns.

Ravens Distancing Themselves from Rest of Playoff Pack

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore has punched its ticket to the postseason. But the Ravens have loftier goals ahead of them, namely locking up that top seed in the playoffs and winning a third Super Bowl.

Harbaugh Is Fan of Thursday Night Football Despite Challenges

Todd Karpovich
Ravens coach John Harbaugh enjoys the fanfare of the Thursday night game. Baltimore (11-2) is looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games and clinch the AFC North with a victory over the Jets in the Week 15 matchup.

Ravens See More Players Going After Lamar Jackson's Legs

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to point out that he suffered a quad injury against the Buffalo Bills throwing from the pocket, and not running the ball. It was a jab at his critics who claim he will inevitably suffer a major injury because of his style of play. Teams, such as the 49ers and Bills, have been hitting Jackson harder in the lower body to slow him down.

Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich
From a dominant defense to Lamar Jackson managing a game, these Ravens are built for a deep playoff run.

Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich
When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peter knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 victory.Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play Against Jets

Todd Karpovich
Lamar Jackson caused a minor panic when he appeared on the initial injury report with a quad injury. The second-year quarterback put those fears to rest when he told reporters he would be available for the Thursday night game against the New York Jets

Ravens Have Clear Path to No. 1 Seed in Playoffs

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore already qualified for the playoffs with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title for the second straight season with a victory over the Jets on Thursday night. Baltimore is riding a franchise-best nine-game winning streak to nine straight and is 11-2, its best record in team history through 13 games.

Week 15: Jets at Ravens Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens have already clinched a spot in the postseason. Baltimore can now win the AFC North crown for the second consecutive season with a victory over the Jets in a Week 15 Thursday night game.

Week 14: Ravens Report Card vs. Bills

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore is also in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Here's the report card against Buffalo.