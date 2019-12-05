Raven
Video: Ravens Not Discussing Playoffs Heading into Buffalo

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win at Buffalo in Week 14.

But that's not the main motivation heading into the game.

The Ravens have a philosophy of "stacking wins," and so far, that's bode well for them.

Baltimore was won eight straight games to put itself in position to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The Ravens (10-2) also currently own the No. 1 seed in the AFC ... not that the coaches or players want to talk about that.

"We know the goal is to win the game, and what follows with that is what follows with that," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I did mention to the team, I said, ‘Where are we? We’re nowhere until we get there. And when we get there, we’ll be there. And we’ll take it from there.’ How’s that? That’s actually pretty good. I didn’t say it quite that well to the guys. I hope you recorded that.” 

The Ravens would also clinch the AFC North with a victory in Buffalo and if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo (9-3) also has a lot at stake. The Bills are also trying to make the postseason and have a chance to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo is also com competing with Baltimore for playoff seeding.

Harbaugh hasn't given any of those scenarios much thought. He just wants to win the game. 

"The main message is that [the Bills] are in our way, just like any opponent is week to week," coach John Harbaugh said. "And the message is how good they are, and the message is more about the game plan. It’s more about what they do – offense, defense and special teams – their players, their schemes, and preparing to play the game. That, really, is what we spend our time with.”

