Video: Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory over their division rival.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was grateful the players could get some time off to see family, but he is already preparing for Cleveland.

“Everybody gets a Thursday night game," Harbaugh said. "The Buffalo Bills had one coming into our game. It’s good to get those extra days of rest and all of that, so we get it this week. The Browns probably had it. I don’t know when they had it, but it’s definitely a positive for us, for any team.

"It’s a plus to get a little bit of time to get healed up and get rested up a little bit. We’ll have to come back and get sharp and make sure we practice really well, and just get ready to play the game on Sunday. But I would say all in all, it’s a benefit, yes.”

While the Ravens (12-2) have been trending forward for the past two months, the Browns (6-8) have been heading in the other direction and have lost two of their past three games.

Baltimore, however, won't be taking Cleveland lightly, especially on the road. The Browns handed the Ravens their worst loss of the season 40-25 in Week 4. The Baltimore players and coaches likely won't talk about a revenge factor this week, but that game still resonates with them.

“You look at it from a football standpoint – just what they did, what we did or didn’t do – and try to apply it to this game, what we might get or might not get schematically and how we match up, things like that," Harbaugh said about watching the film from that game. "You look at it that way, practically.”