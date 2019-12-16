RavenMaven
Video: Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory over their division rival.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was grateful the players could get some time off to see family, but he is already preparing for Cleveland.

“Everybody gets a Thursday night game," Harbaugh said. "The Buffalo Bills had one coming into our game. It’s good to get those extra days of rest and all of that, so we get it this week. The Browns probably had it. I don’t know when they had it, but it’s definitely a positive for us, for any team. 

"It’s a plus to get a little bit of time to get healed up and get rested up a little bit. We’ll have to come back and get sharp and make sure we practice really well, and just get ready to play the game on Sunday. But I would say all in all, it’s a benefit, yes.”

While the Ravens (12-2) have been trending forward for the past two months, the Browns (6-8) have been heading in the other direction and have lost two of their past three games.

Baltimore, however, won't be taking Cleveland lightly, especially on the road. The Browns handed the Ravens their worst loss of the season 40-25 in Week 4. The Baltimore players and coaches likely won't talk about a revenge factor this week, but that game still resonates with them.

“You look at it from a football standpoint – just what they did, what we did or didn’t do – and try to apply it to this game, what we might get or might not get schematically and how we match up, things like that," Harbaugh said about watching the film from that game. "You look at it that way, practically.”

Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions from fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, right guard Marshal Yanda, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Video: Yanda Says Jackson 'Changing the Game for Us'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda has seen his share of playmakers over his 13-year career. Few measure up to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Look to Maintain Momentum Over Final Two Games

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of stacking wins. Baltimore has put together a string of 10 consecutive victories and is in position to surge into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens need to avoid a letdown in their final two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Harbaugh knows his players won't be looking past either team.

Wins by Chiefs, Patriots Prevent Ravens from Clinching First-Round Bye in Week 15

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had an opportunity to clinch a first-round bye in Week 15 if either Kansas City lost to Denver or the New England fell at Cincinnati. Baltimore (12-2) also could have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the Chiefs lost or tied and the Patriots lost. However, both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories so the Ravens will have to wait.

Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.

With Division Title In Hand, Ravens Turn Focus to Top Seed, Winning Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens wore t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "The AFC North Is Not Enough" following a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets. Indeed, Baltimore won the division crown for the second straight year. Now, the coaches and players can focus on loftier goals.

Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight.

Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Video: James Hurst Does Solid Job in Place of Injured Ronnie Stanley

Todd Karpovich

James Hurst was forced into action against the New York Jets when left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined with a concussion. It was a challenging proposition for Hurst, who had to fill the void for one of the league's top offensive lineman. Hurst did well protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson's blindside in the Ravens 42-21 victory.

Ravens Homecoming for Suggs?

Todd Karpovich

Will there be a homecoming for Terrell Suggs in Baltimore?The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13. Suggs, 37, will go on waivers on Dec. 16, and he can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.