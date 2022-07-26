Video: Ravens Vets Arrive for Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens veterans arrived at the team's practice facility for training camp with the first practice set for July 27.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler played an NFL-high 1,223 offensive snaps last season. He will help anchor a revamped offensive line. Zeitler helped pave the way for a rushing attack that totaled 249 yards and a season-high 6.9 ypc average against Pittsburgh in the season finale.

Calais Campbell re-signed with the Ravens because he's confident the team gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl. Campbell had a productive two years with the Ravens, starting 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He has battled some injuries, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him.

The Ravens re-signed linebacker Josh Bynes this offseason. He played in 14 games (12 starts), registering 76 tackles — third most on the team — a career-high six tackles for a loss, two sacks and four quarterback hits for the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense (84.5 ypg). Bynes is a steadying influence on the younger players.

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is looking to bounce back from a devastating leg injury he suffered two in 2020. Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on IR with a knee injury against the Patriots, Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches. The leg continued to hamper him last season and he appeared in five games (three starts). Boyle didn't make his season debut in Week 11. He caught one pass for 2 yards.

Running back Justice Hill was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2021 season on IR with an injured Achilles. Hill appeared in 12 games in 2020, totaling a team-high nine special teams tackles and producing one forced fumble. He also tallied 80 scrimmage yards on 12 carries and 5 catches.

Hill is a valuable member of the Ravens' special teams, which gives him an advantage for a roster spot. However, he will need to excel in training camp to secure a place on the team.