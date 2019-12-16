RavenMaven
Video: Yanda Says Jackson 'Changing the Game for Us'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda has seen his share of playmakers over his 13-year career.

Few measure up to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I mean, obviously, he’s changing the games for us, and we’ve won a lot of good games," said Yanda, who has made the Pro Bowl seven times. "It starts with the quarterback playing well. He’s played well for a long time now. As far as being a young player, you would think … I’m thinking, in the back of my mind, sooner or later he’s going to have a young, second-year growing-pains game, and the kid just keeps playing winning football. Ten games in-a-row, and it’s awesome.”

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season and has the Ravens on the brink of grabbing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history. 

Jackson has thrown for 2,889 yards with an NFL-leading 33 touchdown passes, which also is tied for the franchise season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996. Jackson also has run for 1,103 yards, which is a single-season record for quarterbacks. 

“They can have him bottled up, and he can break a guy’s ankles and go make a 10-yard run," Yanda said. They have everybody in the right defensive position, and he makes those guys miss – just because his agility out in open space. Linebackers and the secondary have a really tough time tackling him.”

However, Jackson's greatest attribute might be his myopic focus on winning. He has brushed off any questions about personal accolades and puts the focus back on the team and winning a Super Bowl.

Jackson's attitude has earned him the respect of all of his teammates. The Ravens are confident he can take them deep into the postseason. 

“I mean, just a tremendous athlete," Yanda said. "Obviously, he has a lot of God-given ability, making people miss in the open field, and he hurts people with his arm, too. He’s got that quick, quick release, and he’s a hyper-competitive guy, too. He wants to win everything on Sundays.”

Video: Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions from fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, right guard Marshal Yanda, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Ravens Look to Maintain Momentum Over Final Two Games

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of stacking wins. Baltimore has put together a string of 10 consecutive victories and is in position to surge into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens need to avoid a letdown in their final two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Harbaugh knows his players won't be looking past either team.

Wins by Chiefs, Patriots Prevent Ravens from Clinching First-Round Bye in Week 15

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had an opportunity to clinch a first-round bye in Week 15 if either Kansas City lost to Denver or the New England fell at Cincinnati. Baltimore (12-2) also could have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if the Chiefs lost or tied and the Patriots lost. However, both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories so the Ravens will have to wait.

Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.

With Division Title In Hand, Ravens Turn Focus to Top Seed, Winning Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens wore t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "The AFC North Is Not Enough" following a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets. Indeed, Baltimore won the division crown for the second straight year. Now, the coaches and players can focus on loftier goals.

Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight.

Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Video: James Hurst Does Solid Job in Place of Injured Ronnie Stanley

Todd Karpovich

James Hurst was forced into action against the New York Jets when left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined with a concussion. It was a challenging proposition for Hurst, who had to fill the void for one of the league's top offensive lineman. Hurst did well protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson's blindside in the Ravens 42-21 victory.

Ravens Homecoming for Suggs?

Todd Karpovich

Will there be a homecoming for Terrell Suggs in Baltimore?The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13. Suggs, 37, will go on waivers on Dec. 16, and he can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.