Video: Yanda Says Jackson 'Changing the Game for Us'

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda has seen his share of playmakers over his 13-year career.

Few measure up to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I mean, obviously, he’s changing the games for us, and we’ve won a lot of good games," said Yanda, who has made the Pro Bowl seven times. "It starts with the quarterback playing well. He’s played well for a long time now. As far as being a young player, you would think … I’m thinking, in the back of my mind, sooner or later he’s going to have a young, second-year growing-pains game, and the kid just keeps playing winning football. Ten games in-a-row, and it’s awesome.”

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season and has the Ravens on the brink of grabbing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Jackson has thrown for 2,889 yards with an NFL-leading 33 touchdown passes, which also is tied for the franchise season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996. Jackson also has run for 1,103 yards, which is a single-season record for quarterbacks.

“They can have him bottled up, and he can break a guy’s ankles and go make a 10-yard run," Yanda said. They have everybody in the right defensive position, and he makes those guys miss – just because his agility out in open space. Linebackers and the secondary have a really tough time tackling him.”

However, Jackson's greatest attribute might be his myopic focus on winning. He has brushed off any questions about personal accolades and puts the focus back on the team and winning a Super Bowl.

Jackson's attitude has earned him the respect of all of his teammates. The Ravens are confident he can take them deep into the postseason.

“I mean, just a tremendous athlete," Yanda said. "Obviously, he has a lot of God-given ability, making people miss in the open field, and he hurts people with his arm, too. He’s got that quick, quick release, and he’s a hyper-competitive guy, too. He wants to win everything on Sundays.”