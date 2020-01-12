Vlog: Instant Reaction to Ravens Loss to Titans

The Ravens admitted they were simply outplayed by the Tennessee Titans.

There was a certain sense of disbelief that a season where they set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time could end so abruptly.

But that was the reality the Ravens had to face.

Baltimore was outplayed in every facet — offense, defense and special teams— in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs.

"One of the guys was like, 'This is a dream. I'm going to wake up tomorrow; it's going to be Saturday and going to be game day.' That's kind of what it felt like as strange as that sounds," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It just seemed like it was one big dream, and it wasn't really happening."

Some of the others players, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, were optimistic about the future. Baltimore has a core group of young players that are poised to take the another step in their development next season.

"I've got a great team with me. I don't really worry about what people say," Jackson said. "We're just going to keep going ... and get ready for next year."

Jackson picked a bad time to have his worst game of the season. He had three turnovers — two interceptions and a lost fumble — and was sacked four times. Jackson was 31-of-59 for 365 yards with the two interceptions, He also ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. That's 508 yards of total offense for Jackson; the Ravens had a total of 530 yards. Even so, Baltimore's offense produced just one touchdown and two field goals.

However, Jackson picked up most of those yards in the second half when the Titans went to their prevent defense.

Coach John Harbaugh was stoic after the game and did not want discount the Ravens solid regular season with the loss in the playoffs. He is also confident the future looks bright for the franchise.

With the group that we had, we made the most of us, becoming the best football team we could be," Harbaugh said. "We just weren't that today and that's the disappointing thing. But in the big picture, I couldn't be more proud of what they did every single day, how they came to work, how they made the most of their talents and abilities, played as hard as they possibly could, including today.

"We have to take a step back and take a look at that and understand that and see it for what it is."