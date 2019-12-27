Vlog: Notes from the Castle

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media for the final time before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Here are some of the key points:

Harbaugh had animated exchange with linebacker Patrick Onwuasor at the beginning of Friday’s practice, Harbaugh declined to get into specifics. "“No, it’s an internal matter. That’s just between us,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh. After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules.

The rumor mill is swirling around Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. Both coaches are being mentioned as leading candidates to land an NFL head coaching position for next season. "I don’t know. We’ll take it as it goes,"Harbaugh said. "That’s something that … There will be a window next week to do that, according to whatever the rules are. I don’t even know the actual rule, to be honest with you. I haven’t looked at it. But whatever it is, that’s the way we’ll do it. I’m very supportive of those guys and whatever opportunities they get.”