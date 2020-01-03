Vlog: Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens completed their first week of practice for the postseason. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on Jan.11 against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

Some highlights include:

— Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday and Friday after battling the flu. He said that is 100 percent and looking forward to getting back on the field for the postseason. Lamar has a heck of a practice and he looked 100 percent,” coach John Harbaugh said.

— Running back Mark Ingram has been dealing with a calf injury but us on schedule to play in the playoff opener for Baltimore. Ingram is expected to practice fully next week, according to Harbaugh.

— Baltimore had six players named to the All-Pro team: Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey were named to the first team. Right guard Marshal Yanda earned second-team honors. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

— Jackson was the unanimous selection for Ravens MVP, as voted by local media. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named Media Good Guy.