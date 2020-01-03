Vlog: Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

RavenMaven
Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens completed their first week of practice for the postseason. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on Jan.11 against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

Some highlights include:

— Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday and Friday after battling the flu. He said that is 100 percent and looking forward to getting back on the field for the postseason. Lamar has a heck of a practice and he looked 100 percent,” coach John Harbaugh said.

— Running back Mark Ingram has been dealing with a calf injury but us on schedule to play in the playoff opener for Baltimore. Ingram is expected to practice fully next week, according to Harbaugh.

— Baltimore had six players named to the All-Pro team: Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey were named to the first team. Right guard Marshal Yanda earned second-team honors. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes. 

 Jackson was the unanimous selection for Ravens MVP, as voted  by local media. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named Media Good Guy.

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens' players named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named yo the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

Todd Karpovich

Justice Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season. With Mark Ingram sidelined in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.