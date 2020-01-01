RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Vlog: Postseason Bye Week Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have begun preparation for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Some key notes from the above video:

  • Baltimore's coaches and players got back to work this week in preparation of their divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans.The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8. 
  • Both offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale have drawn interest from other teams about their head-coaching positions. The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Martindale confirmed the New York Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, neither Roman nor Martindale did not know when or if an interview would take place, presumably leaving the logistics in the hands of their agents.
  • Nine players were absent from the Ravens first practice: Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews, offensive linemen Ben Powers and James Hurst, defensive backs Brandon Carr and Jordan Richards and defensive end Chris Wormley were also not at practice. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that several players were battling illnesses, while Ingram (calf) and Andrews (ankle) had injuries, but all should be ready for the opening playoff game.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.