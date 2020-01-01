Vlog: Postseason Bye Week Notes

The Ravens have begun preparation for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M & T Bank Stadium.

Some key notes from the above video:

Baltimore's coaches and players got back to work this week in preparation of their divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M & T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans.The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

Both offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale have drawn interest from other teams about their head-coaching positions. The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Martindale confirmed the New York Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, neither Roman nor Martindale did not know when or if an interview would take place, presumably leaving the logistics in the hands of their agents.