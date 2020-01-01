Vlog: Postseason Bye Week Notes
The Ravens have begun preparation for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Some key notes from the above video:
- Baltimore's coaches and players got back to work this week in preparation of their divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans.The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.
- Both offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale have drawn interest from other teams about their head-coaching positions. The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Martindale confirmed the New York Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, neither Roman nor Martindale did not know when or if an interview would take place, presumably leaving the logistics in the hands of their agents.
- Nine players were absent from the Ravens first practice: Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews, offensive linemen Ben Powers and James Hurst, defensive backs Brandon Carr and Jordan Richards and defensive end Chris Wormley were also not at practice. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that several players were battling illnesses, while Ingram (calf) and Andrews (ankle) had injuries, but all should be ready for the opening playoff game.