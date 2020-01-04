RavenMaven
Vlog: Ravens Wild Card Notebook Jan. 4

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The players for the Baltimore Ravens have the weekend off before they begin preparation for their next opponent in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Baltimore will either face the Bills, Texans or Titans on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. 

"We've had meetings every day and two weightlifting sessions the guys have had, which have been, I would say, strength and conditioning sessions, and now they'll be off [Saturday]," Ravens coach John Haebaugh said. "They'll be off Sunday, and we'll be back at it Monday. And the coaches will be back in Sunday with the game-planning since we'll know Saturday night who we're playing.”

Houston hosts Buffalo on Saturday and Tennessee is at New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Ravens would play the lowest seed to emerge from those games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Baltimore. 

The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8. As a result, Ravens spent the majority of the time reviewing the Titans because they did not play them during the regular season. 

Baltimore, however, has played the other teams they could meet in the AFC championship  — Kansas City and New England. The Ravens lost to the Chiefs 33-28 on Sept. 22 at Arrowhead Stadium and routed the Patriots 37-20 in Baltimore on Nov. 3.

While the players have the weekend off, some of them will be watching the games. 

“I’m going to be on my couch. I’ll probably watch some football tomorrow, or both days, and that’ll be it,” right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said.

Others, like linebacker Matthew Judon, are taking the opportunity to spend some extra time with their family.

“Somebody is going to tell me who won," Judon said. "I don't really watch TV. I have nice TVs. I just don't use them unless it's for video games.”

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens' players named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named yo the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

Harbaugh Offers More Support for Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh echoed his support for a pair of his coordinators in the running for head-coaching vacancies. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the top job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants head-coaching job on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens completed their first week of practice for the postseason. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on Jan.11 against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

Matthew Judon: 'It's Not Easy to Be a Raven'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon scoffed at the mere idea of Ravens coach John Harbaugh going easy on the team over the past couple of years. The Ravens players did appear more relaxed this week as they enjoyed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Still, Baltimore is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.