Vlog: Ravens Wild Card Notebook Jan. 4

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The players for the Baltimore Ravens have the weekend off before they begin preparation for their next opponent in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Baltimore will either face the Bills, Texans or Titans on Jan. 11 at M & T Bank Stadium.

"We've had meetings every day and two weightlifting sessions the guys have had, which have been, I would say, strength and conditioning sessions, and now they'll be off [Saturday]," Ravens coach John Haebaugh said. "They'll be off Sunday, and we'll be back at it Monday. And the coaches will be back in Sunday with the game-planning since we'll know Saturday night who we're playing.”

Houston hosts Buffalo on Saturday and Tennessee is at New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Ravens would play the lowest seed to emerge from those games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Baltimore.

The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8. As a result, Ravens spent the majority of the time reviewing the Titans because they did not play them during the regular season.

Baltimore, however, has played the other teams they could meet in the AFC championship — Kansas City and New England. The Ravens lost to the Chiefs 33-28 on Sept. 22 at Arrowhead Stadium and routed the Patriots 37-20 in Baltimore on Nov. 3.

While the players have the weekend off, some of them will be watching the games.

“I’m going to be on my couch. I’ll probably watch some football tomorrow, or both days, and that’ll be it,” right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said.

Others, like linebacker Matthew Judon, are taking the opportunity to spend some extra time with their family.

“Somebody is going to tell me who won," Judon said. "I don't really watch TV. I have nice TVs. I just don't use them unless it's for video games.”