Washington Would Love to End Ravens' Preseason Win Streak

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to go undefeated in the preseason for the sixth-straight season.

Baltimore is coming off a 24-17 road victory at Arizona, which was the Ravens’ 22nd-consecutive preseason win dating back to 2016 and extending their all-time NFL record.

That's a streak Washington would like to end in the final exhibition game of 2022.

"Yeah, you want to," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. "You go into every game expecting to win. Good for them. It’s their thing. It’s what they’re doing. They come out and they play a specific way. Good for them. Our job is to go out and make sure our guys are playing, growing and getting better as football players. Like I said, you play every game to win.”

The Ravens have decided to keep most of their regular starters on the sidelines throughout the preseason.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not taken a snap and won't play against the Commanders.

The Ravens were ravaged by injuries throughout 2021 – including season-ending injuries to standout running backs J.K. Dobbins and RB Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters. Baltimore finished the year with 19 players on Injured Reserve.

Coach John Harbaugh does not want to deal with that challenge again, so he has been cautious with his key players.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has taken a different approach and will play most of his starters on both offense and defense on a limited basis against the Ravens.

One player who will not be available is defensive end Chase Young, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered back in November. The injury will keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List until October and he'll at least miss the first four games of the season.