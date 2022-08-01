Deshaun Watson Will Make Browns Debut Vs. Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL handed down a six-game suspension for Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That means Watson will make his Browns debut in Week 7 against the Ravens on Oct. 23rd at M&T Bank Stadium.

Watson was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct and he will not be fined.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has struggled against the Ravens in the past. He has gone 0-2 and thrown for 444 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for just 29 yards.

However, he is still a quarterback that can still create matchup problems.

Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged that the deal will inevitably impact negotiations with Lamar Jackson, especially with the amount of guaranteed money.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS.

"It's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract. I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract," Bisciotti said. "To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others."

Nonetheless, Bisciotti is not convinced the Ravens will have to go down that road with Jackson.

"What if Lamar says that, I'll play on the fifth-year, I'll play on the franchise, I'll play on another franchise, then you can sign me," Bisciotti said. "That gives me three years to win a Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback because that's where it will be four years from now.

"That might be the case."