Former Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Retires

Eric Weddle has a lasting legacy with the Ravens.

The Pro-Bowl safety only spent three season in Baltimore, but he quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan-favorite.

The six-time Pro Bowler recently announced his retirement on social media after 13 seasons in the NFL.

The Ravens decided to part ways with Weddle after the 2018 season. He latched on with the Rams and had another solid year.

"He’s one of the smartest football players I’ve been around. He truly sees the game through the eye of the quarterback," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a conference call with the Baltimore media last season. "He understands all 22 [roles]. There are certain guys that understand it from their vantage point, but he sees the game big-picture, perspective-wise. He’s like an extension of the coaching staff. He has such great ownership. It’s one thing to be able to hold the clicker and be able to make corrections.

"It’s another thing where he’s able to process this stuff in live time with the play clock ticking, with the changes that need to be made or the communication and calls. And obviously, he’s a great athlete that’s still playing at a high level there. So, all of those things into one make him a really good player, and that’s why he’s been so good for us and why he was so good for you guys for a few years as well.”

After spending most of his career with the Chargers, Weddle signed with the Ravens as a free agent in 2016. He quickly became a force and helped keep the defense organized.

Ravens safety Chuck Clark had the advantage of playing with both Weddle and Earl Thomas in Baltimore. The two players have made a huge impact on Clark, who locked up a starting job last season when Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury.

"Playing with [Eric] Weddle, one of the top safeties in this league, and then going to play with him – just seeing two different types of safeties and how they attack the profession and how they both prepare for games week-in and week-out and how they actually go out there and play [was beneficial]," Clark said.