Former Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Retires

Todd Karpovich

Eric Weddle has a lasting legacy with the Ravens.

The Pro-Bowl safety only spent three season in Baltimore, but he quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan-favorite.

The six-time Pro Bowler recently announced his retirement on social media after 13 seasons in the NFL. 

The Ravens decided to part ways with Weddle after the 2018 season. He latched on with the Rams and had another solid year. 

"He’s one of the smartest football players I’ve been around. He truly sees the game through the eye of the quarterback," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a conference call with the Baltimore media last season. "He understands all 22 [roles]. There are certain guys that understand it from their vantage point, but he sees the game big-picture, perspective-wise. He’s like an extension of the coaching staff. He has such great ownership. It’s one thing to be able to hold the clicker and be able to make corrections. 

"It’s another thing where he’s able to process this stuff in live time with the play clock ticking, with the changes that need to be made or the communication and calls. And obviously, he’s a great athlete that’s still playing at a high level there. So, all of those things into one make him a really good player, and that’s why he’s been so good for us and why he was so good for you guys for a few years as well.”

After spending most of his career with the Chargers, Weddle signed with the Ravens as a free agent in 2016. He quickly became a force and helped keep the defense organized. 

Ravens safety Chuck Clark had the advantage of playing with both Weddle and Earl Thomas in Baltimore. The two players have made a huge impact on Clark, who locked up a starting job last season when Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury. 

"Playing with [Eric] Weddle, one of the top safeties in this league, and then going to play with him – just seeing two different types of safeties and how they attack the profession and how they both prepare for games week-in and week-out and how they actually go out there and play [was beneficial]," Clark said. 

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Ravens: Review of 2019 Draft Class

The Ravens had a successful 2019 NFL Draft Class overall. The team received some key contributions for several players and they are poised to make a bigger impact in 2020. Here's a review and grades.

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 2

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 3

The Ravens are drafting a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.At that's the early consensus among analysts. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson recently released his lock draft and predicts the Ravens will select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. "Linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and the Ravens lost C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason as well," Murray wrote. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the instincts, non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender."

Could Vic Beasley Be A Fit for the Ravens?

One of the Ravens key priorities this offseason is boosting the pass rush. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL. One name that might be intriguing is Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed the team will allow Beasley to test the market.

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 1

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason. The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Linebacker appears to be a popular choice for the Ravens' first-round pick, according to analysts.

Hype ... Pressure on 2020 Ravens

Lamar Jackson has never shied away from talking about the Super Bowl. In fact, moments after he was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, this year's NFL Most Valuable Player said his goal was to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore. “I want a Super Bowl," he said earlier this year. "All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now. But I’m grateful for it.”

Ravens Have Best Chance to Dethrone Chiefs, Oddsmakers Say

The Kansas City Chiefs will bask in the glow of their Super Bowl victory for the next several months. When the games resume, they will face some tough competition to defend that crown, namely from the Baltimore Ravens, according to oddsmakers. The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

