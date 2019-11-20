Week 12 Preview: Ravens at Rams

Week 12: Baltimore Ravens (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

When

Nov. 25, 2019 8:15 p.m. ET at LA Memorial Coliseum (78,467

Spread

Ravens -3

AFC North Standings

1. Ravens (8-2)

2. Steelers (5-5)

3. Browns (4-6)

4. Bengals (0-10)

Series History

Seventh regular-season meeting. Baltimore leads the series 4-2. Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-0. Baltimore has won the last three games in the series, including a 16-13 victory at M & T Banks Stadium in 2015 -- the last time they met.

By the Numbers

4 – Consecutive games the Ravens have won by at least 14 points: Seattle (+14), New England (+17), Cincinnati (+36) and Houston (+34).

Notable

The Ravens OLB Matthew Judon has registered 23 quarterback hits, which ranks second in the NFL. Baltimore is No. 4 in the league with 71 QB hits.

Player Spotlight

Sam Koch has punted just 21 times, marking the fewest among punters who have played in 10 games this season. Baltimore (33.6) is on pace to set the 16-game NFL single-season record for fewest punts. The Houston Oilers own the record with 34 in 1990.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Rams have a top-10 defense, but can they stop Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' attack? Baltimore is not going to deviate from its successful strategy. The Ravens lead the NFL with 203.8 yards rushing per game. They'll set the tempo on the ground. If the Rams stock the box, Jackson has shown that he is capable of beating teams over the top. Los Angeles does have 29 sacks, so it might have some success getting some pressure on Jackson, but that also can open lanes for him to run where he is at his best. Jackson, however, has to be wary of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Defense

The Ravens have already beaten some of the league's most elite quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson. Rams quarterback Jared Goff is not in that class and the Ravens are going to keep him under pressure and force him to make mistakes. Goff has thrown for 2,783 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be closely watching receiver Cooper Kupp (61 receptions for 85 yards).

Prediction

The Ravens have a chip on their shoulder about constantly having to go on the road for Monday night games. Since 2010, Ravens have made nine appearances on Monday Night Football, with seven of those matchups on the road. Overall, Baltimore went 7-2 over that span. The Ravens will keep the season rolling against a Rams team that doesn't seem to have found its identity.

Ravens 32, Rams 18