Raven
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Week 12 Preview: Ravens at Rams

Todd Karpovich

Week 12: Baltimore Ravens (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

When

Nov. 25, 2019 8:15 p.m. ET at LA Memorial Coliseum (78,467

Spread

Ravens -3

AFC North Standings

1. Ravens (8-2)

2. Steelers (5-5)

3. Browns (4-6)

4. Bengals (0-10)

Series History

Seventh regular-season meeting. Baltimore leads the series 4-2. Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-0. Baltimore has won the last three games in the series, including a 16-13 victory at M&T Banks Stadium in 2015 -- the last time they met. 

By the Numbers

4 – Consecutive games the Ravens have won by at least 14 points: Seattle (+14), New England (+17), Cincinnati (+36) and Houston (+34).

Notable

The Ravens OLB Matthew Judon has registered 23 quarterback hits, which ranks second in the NFL. Baltimore is No. 4 in the league with 71 QB hits.

Player Spotlight

Sam Koch has punted just 21 times, marking the fewest among punters who have played in 10 games this season. Baltimore (33.6) is on pace to set the 16-game NFL single-season record for fewest punts. The Houston Oilers own the record with 34 in 1990.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Rams have a top-10 defense, but can they stop Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' attack? Baltimore is not going to deviate from its successful strategy. The Ravens lead the NFL with 203.8 yards rushing per game. They'll set the tempo on the ground. If the Rams stock the box, Jackson has shown that he is capable of beating teams over the top. Los Angeles does have 29 sacks, so it might have some success getting some pressure on Jackson, but that also can open lanes for him to run where he is at his best. Jackson, however, has to be wary of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. 

Defense

The Ravens have already beaten some of the league's most elite quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson. Rams quarterback Jared Goff is not in that class and the Ravens are going to keep him under pressure and force him to make mistakes. Goff has thrown for 2,783 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be closely watching receiver Cooper Kupp (61 receptions for 85 yards). 

Prediction

The Ravens have a chip on their shoulder about constantly having to go on the road for Monday night games. Since 2010, Ravens have made nine appearances on Monday Night Football, with seven of those matchups on the road. Overall, Baltimore went 7-2 over that span. The Ravens will keep the season rolling against a Rams team that doesn't seem to have found its identity.

Ravens 32, Rams 18

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gus Edwards Thriving in New Role

Todd Karpovich
2

Ravens running back Gus Edwards took over the starting job last season as a rookie and led the team in rushing. Baltimore added veteran Mark Ingram this past offseason, and he has gotten the majority of carries this season. Still, Edwards is an efficient back and he showed his value with a 63-yard touchdown run that put an exclamation point on a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 11.

Former Ravens Coordinator Denies Report Claiming He Wanted to Move Jackson to Receiver

Todd Karpovich
1

A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft. “Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’” Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.

Ravens Dominate Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich
1

The Ravens routed the Houston Texans 41-7 in Week 11, which helped them take a three-game lead in the AFC North. The win also boosted their spot in various NFL Power Rankings.

Harbaugh Never Lost Confidence in Ravens Pass Rush

Todd Karpovich
1

Coach John Harbaugh defended his players and was confident the team was going to get results with the pass rush. He was rewarded for that confidence Week 11 in a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans when the Ravens registered a season-high seven sacks and had another 10 quarterback hits.

Video: Ravens Staying Even-Keeled Amid Recent Six-Game Winning Streak

Todd Karpovich
1 2

The Baltimore Ravens are the hottest team in the NFL, riding a six-game winning streak. Several of those wins included dominant performances against some of the league's most elite teams.

Video: Matthew Judon Discusses Lamar Jackson, Leadership on Jim Rome Show

Todd Karpovich
0

Ravens sacks leader Matt Judon appeared on the Jim Rome Show to talk about quarterback Lamar Jackson as a person and leader.

Photo Gallery: Ravens Rout Texans 41-7

Todd Karpovich
1

A look at some of the best images from the Ravens 41-7 victory over the Texans.

Ravens Report Card Vs. Texans

Todd Karpovich
1

The Ravens aced another test by routing the Houston Texans 41-7 in a key Week 11 matchup with playoff implications.

Ravens-Texans: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich
2

The Ravens are balanced on both sides of the ball and have dominated opponents in recent weeks. Baltimore is riding its longest winning streak in 19 years and is cruising to a second straight division title.

Video: Lamar Jackson Has A Message for His Detractors

Todd Karpovich
2

Lamar Jackson had another dominant performance in a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans. He completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 222 yards with four touchdowns (139.2 passer rating).