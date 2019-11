A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft. “Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’” Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.