Week 13: 49ers at Ravens: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens will look to extends their NFL-best seven-game winning streak Week 13 against the equally tough San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII won by the Ravens 34-31.

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers (10-1) at Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

When

Dec. 1, 2019 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium (71,008)

Spread

Ravens -6

AFC North Standings

1. Ravens (9-2)

2. Steelers (6-5)

3. Browns (5-6)

4. Bengals (0-11)

Series History

Sixth regular-season meeting. Baltimore leads the regular season series 3-2. Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-1 overall against San Francisco, winning Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season.

By the Numbers

5 – Consecutive games the Ravens have won by at least 14 points: Seattle (+14), New England (+17), Cincinnati (+36), Houston (+34) and LA Rams (+39).

Notable

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (Stanford; 2009- 10), Horton (UCLA; 2012-13), running backs coach Matt Weiss (Stanford; 2005-08) and Ver Steeg (USC; 1984-85) coached on the collegiate level in California.

Player Spotlight

The Ravens are 11-0 when QB Lamar Jackson rushes for at least 70 yards in a game. Baltimore is 13-2 when he reaches 60 rushing yards in a game, including 8-1 this season. 

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens have demolished their last five opponents. Baltimore leads the NFL with 210.5 yards per game. San Francisco has just the 19th-ranked run defense, allowing 111.1 yards per game. The Ravens will look to exploit that weakness. The 49ers are solid getting to the quarterback led by Arik Armstead (10 sacks), Nick Bosa (eight sacks) and Dee Ford (6.5 sacks). The loss of Matt Skura to a season-ending knee injury could be troublesome for Baltimore. Skura had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari will take his spot. 

Defense

San Francisco can move the ball and have the league's No. 6 overall offense. Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,731 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His favorite targets are George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. San Francisco is also having success running the ball and averages 145.6 yards per game, second behind the Ravens. Baltimore's defense has played much better over the recent winning streak and the secondary has been able to cause several turnovers. Baltimore should have the edge in this matchup.

Prediction

The Ravens caught a break when the time of the game remained at 1 p.m. ET. The time difference from the West Coast could be a factor. Baltimore is also the hottest team in the league and it's beaten Seattle, New England, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers should be the next victim.

Ravens 31, 49ers 17

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ConnorX
ConnorX

The loss of All-Pro Skura will not be shored-up by an undrafted rookie! Niners D-Line will exploited this big-time and then we’ll see how Jackson handles adversity!

