Week 13: Ravens Report Card vs. 49ers

The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker in Week 13. With the victory, the Ravens took over the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: A steady rain and swirling wind were admittedly a challenge for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who completed 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown (86.3 qbr). Tight end Mark Andrews caught three passes (six targets) for 50 yards with a touchdown. Only two receivers -- Seth Roberts and Marquise Brown --- had receptions. GRADE: B

RUSHING OFFENSE: Jackson, considered the front runner for MVP in just his second season, ran for 101 yards with a touchdown. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in one season. Overall, the Ravens ran for 178 yards. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: Jimmy Garoppolo completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards (110 qbr). He also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel over cornerback Marcus Peters. The secondary also struggled with their tackling. That will have to be cleaned up before next week's game against the Bills. The game-winning kick was set up when Ravens defensive tackle Chris Wormley batted a pass at the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-one from their own 35 with 6:28 left. GRADE: C+

RUSH DEFENSE: The 49ers kept the Ravens off-balance with their outside zone blocking scheme that opened up holes for Raheem Mostert, who finished with a career-high 146 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. Overall, San Francisco finished with 174 yards rushing against a Baltimore team that entered the game ranked No. 3 against the run. GRADE C

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker made a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired. He also converted a 30-yarder. Sam Koch, who didn't have a punt last week against the Rams, averaged 51.5 yards on two attempts. Coverage was mostly solid. Grade A

COACHING: After five consecutive double-digit victories, the Ravens showed they have the mettle to win a close game. John Harbaugh is a coach of the year candidate. Both offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale are making effective, in-game adjustments. Grade A