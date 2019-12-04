Week 14: Ravens at Bills: Preview, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Buffalo in Week 14. Baltimore could also win the AFC North if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens (10-2) at Buffalo Bills (9-3)

When

1 p.m. ET at New Era Field (71,870)

Spread

Ravens -5.5

AFC North Standings

1. Ravens (10-2)

2. Steelers (7-5)

3. Browns (5-7)

4. Bengals (1-11)

Series History

Ninth regular-season meeting. Baltimore leads the regular season series 5-3. Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 3-1. Baltimore has won the last two matchups, including a 47-3 victory last season at M & T Bank Stadium.

By the Numbers

6 – Teams with a winning record that Baltimore has beaten during its eight-game winning streak. The other two victories came against Cincinnati. Those six teams -- Houston, Los Angeles Rams, New England, Pittsburgh, Seattle and San Francisco -- own a combined 52-20 record.

Notable

The Ravens have allowed NFL-low 11 touchdowns during their recent winning streak. Baltimore’s defense has produced 15 takeaways and scored five touchdowns over that stretch.

Player Spotlight

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is tied with Devin McCoutry and Minkah Fitzpatrick for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions. Peters has returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns, two with Baltimore and one with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens face another tough defense for a second straight week against the Bills, who are ranked third overall in the NFL. Baltimore leads the league with 207.8 yards rushing per game and should be able to find some space to run against the Bills, who allow 104,3 yards. Baltimore has to be wary of Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has 7.5 sacks on the year.

Defense

The Bills have the league's 17th-ranked offense behind quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 2,591 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Buffalo has a solid running game with a pair of running backs Devin Singletary (553 yards) and Frank Gore (552), The Ravens struggled against the run last week against San Francisco and improving that performance has been a point of emphasis this week.

Prediction

The Ravens have won eight consecutive games and they will not slow down against the Bills. Baltimore is trying to hold onto that No. 1 seed in the playoffs. There's too much at stake to slip on the road.

Ravens 28, Bills 17