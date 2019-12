The Baltimore Ravens had all 53 players available to practice two days before the Week 14 matchup against Buffalo. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) was ruled out for the Bills.

Here is the official game status:

RAVENS

QUESTIONABLE

WR Marquise Brown (ankle)

CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh)

LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle)

WR Seth Roberts (knee)

BILLS

OUT

T Ty Nsekhe (ankle)