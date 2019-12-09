Week 14: Ravens Report Card vs. Bills

The Ravens (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore is also in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Here's the report card against Buffalo:

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson completed 16 of 25 passes for 145 yards with three touchdowns and had his first interception since Week 5 against Pittsburgh. He was hampered by a couple of drops. His favorite target, Mark Andrews had to leave the game because of an injury. Fellow tight end Hayden Hurst had a 61-yard touchdown reception. Grade: C+

RUSHING OFFENSE: Mark Ingram led the way with 50 yards on 15 carries. Jackson finished with 40 yards on 11 carries. Overall, the Ravens had 118 yards on the ground. The Ravens got away from the run in the second half despite the Bills showing signs of wearing down. GRADE: B

PASS DEFENSE: Josh Allen completed 17 of 39 pass attempts for 146 yards (62,6 rating) and was sacked six times. However, several Bills' receivers were able to run free downfield, but Allen could not make the connection. That could have been costly for the Ravens. Cornerback Marcus Peters had the play of the game when he knocked down a potential touchdown pass to John Brown on fourth down that sealed the win. GRADE: B

RUSH DEFENSE: Devin Singletary led the Bills with 87 yards on 17 carries. Still, the Ravens defensive line was solid and helped collapse the pocket. Overall, Buffalo had 104 yards rushing. Brandon Williams tied for the team lead with seven tackles. GRADE B

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker converted a 36-yard field goal and three PATs. Sam Koch averaged 44.1 yards on seven punts despite windy conditions. De'Anthony Thomas only had one punt return, but also had a penalty for calling for a fair catch before running upfield to block. Grade B

COACHING: The Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games under coach John Harbaugh. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman unveiled a "wildcat" scheme with Mark Ingram behind center that was not successful. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale successfully brought the pressure against Allen. Grade B