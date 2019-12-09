Raven
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Week 14: Ravens Report Card vs. Bills

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore is also in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Here's the report card against Buffalo:

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson completed 16 of 25 passes for 145 yards with three touchdowns and had his first interception since Week 5 against Pittsburgh. He was hampered by a couple of drops. His favorite target, Mark Andrews had to leave the game because of an injury. Fellow tight end Hayden Hurst had a 61-yard touchdown reception. Grade: C+

RUSHING OFFENSE: Mark Ingram led the way with 50 yards on 15 carries. Jackson finished with 40 yards on 11 carries. Overall, the Ravens had 118 yards on the ground. The Ravens got away from the run in the second half despite the Bills showing signs of wearing down. GRADE: B

PASS DEFENSE: Josh Allen completed 17 of 39 pass attempts for 146 yards (62,6 rating) and was sacked six times. However, several Bills' receivers were able to run free downfield, but Allen could not make the connection. That could have been costly for the Ravens. Cornerback Marcus Peters had the play of the game when he knocked down a potential touchdown pass to John Brown on fourth down that sealed the win. GRADE: B

RUSH DEFENSE: Devin Singletary led the Bills with 87 yards on 17 carries. Still, the Ravens defensive line was solid and helped collapse the pocket. Overall, Buffalo had 104 yards rushing. Brandon Williams tied for the team lead with seven tackles. GRADE B

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker converted a 36-yard field goal and three PATs. Sam Koch averaged 44.1 yards on seven punts despite windy conditions. De'Anthony Thomas only had one punt return, but also had a penalty for calling for a fair catch before running upfield to block. Grade B

COACHING: The Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games under coach John Harbaugh. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman unveiled a "wildcat" scheme with Mark Ingram behind center that was not successful. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale successfully brought the pressure against Allen. Grade B

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich
2 1

When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peter knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 victory.Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich
1 1

From a dominant defense to Lamar Jackson managing a game, these Ravens are built for a deep playoff run.

Ravens Are Battle-Tested, But Are the Bills?

Trevor Woods
1

Baltimore is heading to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills, a team that's having one of their best seasons in over twenty years. The Ravens currently have the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC and have a ton to play for the rest of the year, but the Bills do as well. At 9-3, the Bills are just a game behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Ravens-Bills: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
0

The stakes are high for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills heading into their Week 14 matchup. Baltimore (10-2) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory. If the Steelers lose to the Cardinals, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North with a win. The Bills (9-3) have a firm grasp on a wild-card spot for the playoffs. However, Buffalo is also within striking distance with New England (10-2) for first place in the AFC East.

Ravens Okay Sharing 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder' Motto with Lakers

Todd Karpovich
0

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt with a slogan that reads "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity. Now, players for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA have also adopted the slogan because of its message.

Brandon Carr Is Ravens 2019 Ed Block Award Winner

Todd Karpovich
0

Cornerback Brandon Carr is the Ravens 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award also recognizing a player’s efforts on the field and his ability to overcome adversity.

Week 14: Ravens at Bills: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
5 0

The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Buffalo in Week 14. Baltimore could also win the AFC North if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Young Dynamic QBs Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Square Off in Week 14

Todd Karpovich
3 1

Two of the league's best young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will take center stage when the Ravens travel to Buffalo in Week 14 in search of spot in the postseason.

Week 14: Ravens-Bills Game Status

Todd Karpovich
0

The Baltimore Ravens had all 53 players available to practice two days before the Week 14 matchup against Buffalo. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) was ruled out for the Bills.

Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Todd Karpovich
1

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month after the Baltimore Ravens went undefeated in November. Jackson threw for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four victories over the past month. He completed 76.2 percent (64 of 84) of his pass attempts over that stretch. Jackson also ran for 300 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.