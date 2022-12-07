Week 14: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 14 Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)

Steelers are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook)

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 29-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-17, against Pittsburgh, including 7-10 in Pittsburgh, which has also won four straight in the series.

By The Numbers

3 – NFL defenders — linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Derwin James, and linebacker Drew Tranquill — to produce at least 100 total tackles and three sacks this season. In four games as a Raven, Smith has tallied 31 total tackles, including three for loss and one sack.

Notable

In their past nine games dating back to Week 4, the Ravens defense has allowed 288.0 ypg, which ranks as the NFL's second-best mark during this span. Washington is first at 282.8 ypg permitted.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 14; Total Defense: 13

Steelers: Total Offense: 26; Total Defense: 24

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens' offense has been inconsistent over the past several games and will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a sprained knee last week against the Broncos. The Ravens will have to rely on backup Tyler Huntley, who started four games last year when Jackson was sidelined with an illness and ankle injury. Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3, completing 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Ravens managed just 10 points against Denver. They will likely need to score more to beat the Steelers, whose offense is just a tad better than the Broncos. Huntley needs to avoid the turnovers, which would give the Steelers a short field or take points off the scoreboard. The Ravens players have confidence in Huntley and he has been an accurate passer.

Pittsburgh still has a hard-nosed defense and the Ravens will need to chip away at them. Huntley will face a fierce pass rush from Alex Highsmith (10 sacks) and Cameron Heyward (five sacks). The Steelers have a couple of ball hawks in the secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick (four interceptions) and Levi Wallace (three interceptions).

The key for the Ravens is to get the running game revved up after dealing with some recent struggles. That could also be tough against the Steelers, who are allowing 107.5 yards per game, ranked seventh in the NFL. Gus Edwards had just six carries last week against Denver and Kenyan Drake had seven. The Ravens need to get them more involved.

Defense

The Steelers have struggled to move the ball this season. They are averaging just 17.8 points per game. The Ravens' defense has been much improved over the course of the season, but they still have to finish the game strongly.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is dealing with some first-year challenges and has thrown for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. His top two targets are Pat Freiermuth (597 yards receiving) and Diontae Johnson (565 yards). The Steelers' passing offense is still ranked two spots ahead of the Ravens at No. 24. Still, Baltimore's secondary should be able to contain the Steelers.

Pittsburgh's ground attack revolves around Najee Harris, who has run for 671 yards and is averaging 3.8 yards per carry. Baltimore has been stout against the run all season and that won't change this week. The addition of linebacker Roquan Smith has been a huge boost. However, fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen suffered a thigh injury against Denver and might not be able to play. Veteran Josh Bynes will take Queen's spot if he is sidelined.

Prediction

Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers.