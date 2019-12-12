Raven Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

By Trevor Woods

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a victory over the New York Jets in their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Baltimore is favored by two touchdowns.

Here are the key matchups:

Jets WR Robby Anderson vs. Ravens CB Marcus Peters

The Jets offense isn't elite by any means, but they have one of the fastest wideouts in the league that can do a lot of damage on any given play, Robby Anderson. 

USATSI_13768411

Anderson has hauled in 18 receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns the last three games, far and away New York's most productive receiver during that stretch. 

“I just feel like I’m really getting into a zone right now,” Anderson said this week. “Me and Sam [Darnold] are really connecting right now. We’re just taking practice to the game and it feels good out there.” 

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will likely be tasked with covering Anderson in what should be a fun matchup. Anderson excels at beating man-coverage, Peters excels in man-coverage.

Ravens rushing offense vs. Jets run defense

For a team with a 5-8 record, the Jets have a surprising excellent rushing defense. New York is giving up just 78.8 yards on the ground per game, which ranks 2nd in the NFL. However, the Jets haven't faced a rushing attack like Baltimore's. The Ravens are leading the NFL by a wide margin with 200.9 yards per game. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a quad injury and that could mean the Ravens decide to give him a few less rushing opportunities and rely on running back Mark Ingram to carry the load. Ingram has 887 yards rushing this season. Jackson says he's good to go, but will the Ravens ask him to be a pocket passer in this one and use his legs on a limited basis, especially on a short week? 

That remains to be seen, but combine the injury concerns with the fact the Jets are stout against the run, it could mean the Ravens decide to pass the ball more this week or give Ingram 20-plus carries. 

Offensive adjustments vs. Gregg Williams' aggressiveness 

Greg Roman has had his fair share of success against Gregg Williams in his career, and this week should be no different. Williams has one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL, but it's a unit that doesn't play fundamentally sound in pass coverage. Williams' defense plays a steady amount of cover-zero with no safety help for cornerbacks and linebackers in coverage. While that type of recipe can help stop the run and get to the quarterback, it also leaves the unit vulnerable of getting burned on play action fakes or by a receiver gaining separation. 

Jackson will have to be a field general in this one and get his time in the right protections. He will have the go-ahead to audible to a more opportune play if the coverage is indicating a play-call change is necessary. Williams' defense is the type that can perform well for 55 minutes of a 60 minute game, but they are susceptible to getting exposed on a small handful of chunk plays that lead to a loss. 

Lamar Jackson vs. History

Jackson comes into the Thursday night game with 1,017 rushing yards this season, a mere 23 yards shy of the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback set by Michael Vick. Jackson's quad issue aside, it would be a surprise if he did not set the record against the Jets. 

The rushing record isn't the only record Jackson will break this season — he's just five touchdowns away from tying Vinny Testaverde's franchise record for most in a season (33). 

Jackson has thrown for five touchdowns in a game twice this season, can he make it thrice against the Jets?  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Looking to Avoid Letdown Against Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored over the New York Jets heading into their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Nonetheless, Ravens players and coaches understand the Jets can still be a dangerous team.

Video: Ravens First Week 15 Injury Report Includes Jackson, Stanley, Andrews

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are already dealing with a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15. The latest injury report added to some of the concerns.

Ravens See More Players Going After Lamar Jackson's Legs

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to point out that he suffered a quad injury against the Buffalo Bills throwing from the pocket, and not running the ball. It was a jab at his critics who claim he will inevitably suffer a major injury because of his style of play. Teams, such as the 49ers and Bills, have been hitting Jackson harder in the lower body to slow him down.

Ravens Distancing Themselves from Rest of Playoff Pack

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore has punched its ticket to the postseason. But the Ravens have loftier goals ahead of them, namely locking up that top seed in the playoffs and winning a third Super Bowl.

The 'Baltimore Bullies' Are Back

Todd Karpovich

Earlier in the season, the Ravens were struggling to get to the quarterback and opposing receivers were running freely in the secondary. The Ravens corrected those problems over the current nine-game winning streak and they are back to being the "Baltimore Bullies."

Harbaugh Is Fan of Thursday Night Football Despite Challenges

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh enjoys the fanfare of the Thursday night game. Baltimore (11-2) is looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games and clinch the AFC North with a victory over the Jets in the Week 15 matchup.

Video: Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon Talks About Playing on Thursday Night

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is having a stellar season and leads the team with a career-high 8.5 sacks. Judon also has 28 quarterback hits, which rank fourth in the NFL. He talks about playing the Jets on Thursday night football.

Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich

From a dominant defense to Lamar Jackson managing a game, these Ravens are built for a deep playoff run.

Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich

When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peter knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 victory.Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play Against Jets

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson caused a minor panic when he appeared on the initial injury report with a quad injury. The second-year quarterback put those fears to rest when he told reporters he would be available for the Thursday night game against the New York Jets