Week 15: Ravens-Jets Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night. A win will also put the team in position to edge closer to securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time. 

Baltimore (11-2) enters the game favored by 16.5-point favorites, the second biggest point spread in franchise history. The Ravens was favored by 17 points in a 44-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 26, 2000. Baltimore went onto to win the Super Bowl that season.

Temperatures are expected to hover the low 30s for much of the game. 

Jackson Looks to Break Rushing Record, Reach Milestone 

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can set the single-season quarterback rushing record with just 23 yards. Michael Vick holds the current record with 1,039 yards in 2006. Jackson has run for 1,017 yards entering this matchup. 

Jackson also needs just 122 passing yards to become first player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first 30 career games. 

Prime-time Dominance

The Ravens have been grouchy about their lack of prime-time games, maybe because they've been so dominant under the lights. Baltimore is 13-1 in prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh. That includes a 6-0 record on Thursday night games at home. 

Baltimore has won both of its prime-time games this season with a 37-20 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 3 and a 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Nov. 25.

Stanley Out with Concussion

The Ravens will play without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who suffered a concussion last week against the Buffalo Bills. This could be troublesome for Jackson, who has thrived with the continuity on the offensive line. James Hurst will take Stanley's spot in the lineup and Jackson expressed confidence the transition will be seamless. 

No Mosley Reunion

Former Ravens Pro-Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley left in the offseason to sign a five-year, $85-million deal with the Jets. probably had this game circled on his calendar during training camp. Mosley, who was Baltimore's first-round pick in 2014, injured his groin in the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills and was later placed on injured reserve. 

The Jets have five former Ravens — Maurice Canady, Alex Lewis, Ty Montgomery, Bennett Jackson and Daniel Brown — on the active roster. 

Inactives

Jets

S Jamal Adams

DT Quinnen Williams

OT Chuma Edoga

RB Bilal Powell

CB Brian Poole

WR Demaryius Thomas

CB Arthur Maulet

Ravens

QB Trace McSorley 

CB Anthony Averett 

LB Chris Board 

DT Justin Ellis 

G Ben Powers 

WR Jaleel Scott

Stanley 

