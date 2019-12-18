RavenMaven
Week 16: Ravens at Browns Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens (12-2) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)

When

Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. ET – FirstEnergy Stadium (73,718)

Spread

Ravens -10

AFC North Standings

1. Ravens (12-2)

2. Steelers (8-6)

3. Browns (6-8)

4. Bengals (1-13)

Series History

42nd regular-season meeting. The Ravens own a 30-11 series lead, including a 19-4 mark under Coach John Harbaugh. Cleveland is the last team to beat the Ravens this season, 40-25, on Sept. 29 in Baltimore.

By the Numbers

15 – Touchdowns allowed by Baltimore during its 10-game winning streak, ranking as the NFL’s fewest since Week 5. The Ravens’ defense has scored five touchdowns and forced 18 takeaways over that stretch. 

Notable

Mark Andrews has eight touchdown receptions, which ranks No. 1 among all NFL tight ends. It's also the most by a  Ravens’ tight end in a single season.

Player Spotlight

Running back Mark Ingram needs 37 yards to reach 1,000 for the season for the third time in his career.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens suffered their worst loss of the season Week 4 against the Browns. It's also the last time Baltimore has lost a game, putting together a 10-game winning streak since that setback. Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 66 yards in that game. Jackson has been much improved and the Browns have regressed. Cleveland is ranked 27th against the run, allowing 135.2 yards per game, and Baltimore will look to exploit this weakness with the league's top running attack. The Ravens have three capable running backs in Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and they will try to wear down Cleveland's defensive line. Jackson is fully capable of taking shots downfield if the Browns stack the line. Baltimore had four turnovers in that first meeting and will need to avoid those miscues to avoid a season sweep.

Defense

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first matchup this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more. Hunt has run for 167 yards on 33 carries since returning from a suspension. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has played some of his best games against the Ravens. Mayfield is 2-1 against Baltimore and has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of those games with five touchdowns and five interceptions for an 86.1 quarterback rating. Mayfield threw for 342 yards with a touchdown and interception in Cleveland’s victory earlier this year. Baltimore is ranked fifth against the run so Mayfield will have to look for Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. to make some plays against a Ravens secondary, which has also played much better over their 10-game winning streak.

Prediction

The Browns are going to play tough because they don't want the Ravens clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs on their home field. The Ravens, however, are also laser-focused and would love to wrap up home field advantage so they can rest some of their starters in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Ravens 27, Browns 24

Comments

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores.

Video: Ravens Ready to Get Back to Work After Some Extra Rest

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are coming off the Thursday night game, so they had a few extra days to heal and prepare for their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions from fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, right guard Marshal Yanda, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Video: Harbaugh Lauds Jihad Ward's Performance

Todd Karpovich

Jihad Ward has been a key playmaker for the Ravens since being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has seven tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and five quarterbacks hits over 12 games.

Ravens Wary Of Browns' Two-Headed Running Attack With Chubb, Hunt

Todd Karpovich

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first meeting this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb has not slowed down and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Jackson Receives Fourth Nomination for FedEx Air & Ground Awards

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New York Jets. Jackson completed 15 of 23 attempts (65.2 percent) for 212 yards, league-leading 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 134.4 passer rating in a 42-21 win. This is Jackson’s fourth Air nomination, to go along with his Ground nomination following his running performance in Week 6.

Ravens Look to Maintain Momentum Over Final Two Games

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of stacking wins. Baltimore has put together a string of 10 consecutive victories and is in position to surge into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens need to avoid a letdown in their final two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Harbaugh knows his players won't be looking past either team.

Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.