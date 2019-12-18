Week 16: Ravens at Browns Preview, Prediction

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens (12-2) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)

When

Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. ET – FirstEnergy Stadium (73,718)

Spread

Ravens -10

AFC North Standings

1. Ravens (12-2)

2. Steelers (8-6)

3. Browns (6-8)

4. Bengals (1-13)

Series History

42nd regular-season meeting. The Ravens own a 30-11 series lead, including a 19-4 mark under Coach John Harbaugh. Cleveland is the last team to beat the Ravens this season, 40-25, on Sept. 29 in Baltimore.

By the Numbers

15 – Touchdowns allowed by Baltimore during its 10-game winning streak, ranking as the NFL’s fewest since Week 5. The Ravens’ defense has scored five touchdowns and forced 18 takeaways over that stretch.

Notable

Mark Andrews has eight touchdown receptions, which ranks No. 1 among all NFL tight ends. It's also the most by a Ravens’ tight end in a single season.

Player Spotlight

Running back Mark Ingram needs 37 yards to reach 1,000 for the season for the third time in his career.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens suffered their worst loss of the season Week 4 against the Browns. It's also the last time Baltimore has lost a game, putting together a 10-game winning streak since that setback. Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 66 yards in that game. Jackson has been much improved and the Browns have regressed. Cleveland is ranked 27th against the run, allowing 135.2 yards per game, and Baltimore will look to exploit this weakness with the league's top running attack. The Ravens have three capable running backs in Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and they will try to wear down Cleveland's defensive line. Jackson is fully capable of taking shots downfield if the Browns stack the line. Baltimore had four turnovers in that first meeting and will need to avoid those miscues to avoid a season sweep.

Defense

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first matchup this season at M & T Bank Stadium. Chubb leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more. Hunt has run for 167 yards on 33 carries since returning from a suspension. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has played some of his best games against the Ravens. Mayfield is 2-1 against Baltimore and has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of those games with five touchdowns and five interceptions for an 86.1 quarterback rating. Mayfield threw for 342 yards with a touchdown and interception in Cleveland’s victory earlier this year. Baltimore is ranked fifth against the run so Mayfield will have to look for Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. to make some plays against a Ravens secondary, which has also played much better over their 10-game winning streak.

Prediction

The Browns are going to play tough because they don't want the Ravens clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs on their home field. The Ravens, however, are also laser-focused and would love to wrap up home field advantage so they can rest some of their starters in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Ravens 27, Browns 24